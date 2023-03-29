ISO-paraffins market is expected to grow from USD 544.14 million in 2033

Market Overview:

The market for ISO paraffin is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for ISO-paraffins across various industries such as automotive and paints and coatings. The ISO-paraffins market is expected to grow from USD 385.77 million in 2023 to USD 544.14 million in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The ISO-paraffins market is expected to grow a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90%.

The recently published ISO-paraffins Market research report offers a definitive study of the course the industry is likely to take in the forthcoming years, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the curve. Latest research practices are utilized for curating data from credible primary and secondary sources to provide a clear understanding of this market. A summary of ISO-paraffins market performance during the forecast period has been presented in the report. The study encompasses details regarding the growth rate, and growth drivers along with the restraints of this industry vertical. Insights about growth opportunities in the industry are also documented in the report.

ISO-paraffins is a grouping of hydrocarbons used in various applications, such as solvents and lubricants. This is a market overview for ISO-paraffins, with drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

Market drivers:

Growing demand for oil lubricants: ISO paraffin is a key ingredient of lubricants. The growing demand is expected to propel the ISO-paraffins market.

Rising demand for solvents: ISO paraffin is used in various industries like paints and coatings as well as agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals as solvents. Market growth is expected due to the rising demand for solvents.

The personal care industry is growing: ISO-paraffins can be found in lotions, creams, and cosmetics. The increasing demand for ISO-paraffins is expected to be fueled by the personal care industry.

Market Opportunities

Increased demand in Asia-Pacific: Due to increasing demand from various industries, the ISO-paraffins industry is likely to see significant growth in Asia-Pacific.

Rising demand for ISO-paraffins made from bio-based materials: Sustainable products are becoming more important. This will create new opportunities for ISO-paraffins made from bio-based materials.

Increasing demand for fuel additives. ISO-paraffins can be used to enhance the performance of gasoline or diesel. There are opportunities in the ISO-paraffins market due to the rising demand for fuel additives.

Leading companies operating in the Global ISO-paraffins market profiled in the report are:

ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Idemitsu, Total S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, INEOS, Braskem, Luan Group, Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals, RB Products

By Types:

C8

C12

C16

C20

By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care

