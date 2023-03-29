US-Taiwan Business Council envisions two paths for future US-Taiwan ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Considering the proximity of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) trip to the U.S. and Central America and former President Ma Ying-jeou's (馬英九) visit to China, there are two different scenarios of what the U.S. can expect from the Democratic Progressive Party and Kuomintang (KMT) if either should win the general election next year, U.S.-Taiwan Business Council (USTBC) President Rupert Hammond-Chambers said in an opinion article.

Tsai has been an important U.S. partner during her two terms and her possible successor, Lai Ching-te (賴清德) would likely follow suit, Hammond-Chambers said. Lai would also maintain good ties with Japan, he added.

“The foreign policy and national security officials that have been indispensable to President Tsai’s government are likely to retire, opening the door for a new stable of leadership,” Hammond-Chambers said.

Under Ma, Taiwan pursued closer relations with China, which led to a U.S. arms sales freeze from 2011 to 2015 that “contributed mightily to the current military power imbalance in the Taiwan Strait,” the council president said.

While there are many “superb” senior KMT party members who would advocate for continued amicable U.S.-Japan relations, the old party leadership, including Ma, will seek to resume cross-strait exchanges, “possibly at the expense of America and its allies,” Hammond-Chambers said. Taiwan could possibly drift away from the U.S. under a KMT president, which would draw heavy criticism from the U.S. Congress and various government departments “insisting that Taiwan is the problem,” he said.

China could then capitalize on this rift in U.S.-Taiwan relations, which would damage peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, he noted. Ultimately, “Who runs Taiwan and what policies they will pursue have real implications for American national interests,” he said.

Tsai left for the U.S. and Central America on Wednesday (March 29). Her trip will last 10 days and will include a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The president will first stop in New York City before heading to Guatemala and Belize, both diplomatic allies. Then, she will have a layover in Los Angeles, where she will meet with McCarthy, before returning to Taiwan on April 7.