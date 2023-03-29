Taipei kids eligible for free MRT, gondola rides, admission to two facilities on April 1-5

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Children between six and 12 years old who have household registration in Taipei City are eligible for free rides on the Taipei MRT and free admission to Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, Maokong Gondola, and Taipei Arena Ice Land during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday from April 1 - 5, which includes Children's Day (April 4), according to a press release issued by Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) on Wednesday (March 29).

Free rides on Taipei MRT

To enjoy free rides on the Taipei MRT during the five-day period, eligible children must be holders of Taipei City digital student ID cards or children’s cards, or they can also obtain children’s tickets for the free rides at any Taipei MRT counter.

Free admission to Taipei Children’s Amusement Park

Identifying documentation is required for free admission, such as the 2023 Children’s Month fold-out pamphlet (兒童月摺頁), a digital student ID card, a regular student ID card, or a national health card. One accompanying parent can also enjoy the free admission benefit. However, both the children and the accompanying parents will have to pay for rides on entertainment facilities.

The amusement park will extend the opening hours to 9 p.m. during the period from April 1-4, but on April 5, the last day of the holiday, the park will close at 6 p.m. as usual.

The amusement park will also hold a fireworks display at Sky Walkway at 8 p.m. every night on April 1 – 4.

From April 1 – 4, the amusement park will sell night passes at NT$100 (US$3.30), which is half of the original price. The pass will allow its holder unlimited rides on the 13 major facilities in the park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.



In addition, flash mob shows, concerts, and various performances will take place in the first-floor plaza and at the Tree Frog Plaza during the first four days of the holiday, while a fair and food trucks will appear from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the first-floor plaza.

Free rides on Maokong Gondola

TRTC will offer eligible children in the country unlimited free Maokong Gondola rides from April 1 - 5. All grade school children with identifying documents can go to any Maokong Gondola station to obtain a free one-day pass for unlimited rides. However, accompanying adults will have to pay their own fare.

Free admission to Taipei Arena Ice Land

From April 1 – 5, all children under the age of 12 can use the ice skating rink for free, but they must pay to rent ice skates and protection gear.



