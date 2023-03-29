South Taiwan school apologizes after students sabotage food at restaurant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After surveillance camera footage showing junior high school students in Kaohsiung tampering with the soup at a steak house’s self-service station went viral on Tuesday (March 28), the restaurant demanded an in-person apology.

A Facebook user on Tuesday evening shared a video in which two male students could be seen loitering around and adding things to the soup pot. He accused them of dumping all the pepper from a shaker into the soup and then spitting into the pot, adding that a patron later tasted the soup and reported it to the restaurant, which called the police.

UDN reported that the unnamed students’ school received a report about the incident on Wednesday morning (March 29) and quickly identified the students in question. As the school contacted the students’ parents, its director of student affairs visited the restaurant to apologize and get details.

The restaurant asked the school to convey its demand that the students’ parents take them to explain themselves and apologize in person.

The two students admitted to dumping pepper into the soup but denied spitting into the pot, per UDN. They were told that whether or not they spat was not the point, as tampering with the soup was “unforgivable.“

The students reportedly showed remorse afterward and were sent home to deal with the aftermath of their actions.

The Kaohsiung City Education Bureau was cited as saying the restaurant does not plan to sue. The students will be subject to in-school penalties.