Taiwan citizens exempt from K-ETA authorization for entry to Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea announced on Wednesday (March 29) that tourists from 22 countries, including Taiwan, will be given visa-free status and no longer need to apply for online permits (K-ETA) prior to their visit.

Visa-free travel for citizens from these countries will be extended until the end of 2024. The Korean government hopes the move will bring in some 10 million inbound tourists this year.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue said tourists from approximately 90 other countries will still need to apply for entry authorization through Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA).

He said the application process has been expedited with issuance times shortened from the current 7 days to 1 to 2 days. Another move to speed up travel is regulations exempting travelers from filling out the declaration forms for luggage, which will be implemented May 1st.

Furthermore, international flights to and from China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, are being actively increased to 80% to 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

With the easing of the COVID pandemic, transit passengers holding visas for Europe, the United States, and another 34 countries can enjoy visa-free inbound tourism when transiting South Korea, with a maximum stay of 30 days.

The South Korean government has also established a digital nomad visa for high-income foreigners as well as a K-cultural training visa for foreign teens. Those who obtain a visa can stay in South Korea for 1 to 2 years even if they have no reported domestic income.

The government announced that it will spend up to NT$1.46 billion (US$47.9 million) to stimulate domestic tourism, including more than 50 large-scale activities, 130 local celebrations across the country, issuing consumer coupons, and free access to more public facilities.