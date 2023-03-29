Interactive Map: Every ATM in Taiwan where you can withdraw the NT$6,000 rebate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Registration for Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax surplus payment opened to all eligible Taiwanese and foreign residents on Monday (March 27) and is expected to be disbursed as soon as April 6, with ATM withdraws becoming available from April 10.

Those eligible can register for direct credit via the Ministry of Finance's website (https://6000.gov.tw) or withdraw the rebate from certain ATMs, listed below.

The four main groups eligible for the rebate are:

Taiwan nationals (including newborns born in Taiwan who own a birth certificate) Personnel from government agencies at all levels stationed abroad and their dependents with Taiwan citizenship Foreign spouses of Taiwan citizens from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and other countries, including foreign spouses with an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) Foreigners who have obtained an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC)

