Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Interactive Map: Every ATM in Taiwan where you can withdraw the NT$6,000 rebate

Cash available from ATMs starting April 10

  6303
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/29 16:36
The NT$6000 rebate will be available from ATMs starting April 10. (Google maps image)

The NT$6000 rebate will be available from ATMs starting April 10. (Google maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Registration for Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax surplus payment opened to all eligible Taiwanese and foreign residents on Monday (March 27) and is expected to be disbursed as soon as April 6, with ATM withdraws becoming available from April 10.

Those eligible can register for direct credit via the Ministry of Finance's website (https://6000.gov.tw) or withdraw the rebate from certain ATMs, listed below.

The four main groups eligible for the rebate are:

  1. Taiwan nationals (including newborns born in Taiwan who own a birth certificate)
  2. Personnel from government agencies at all levels stationed abroad and their dependents with Taiwan citizenship
  3. Foreign spouses of Taiwan citizens from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and other countries, including foreign spouses with an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC)
  4. Foreigners who have obtained an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC)

For more information on the rebate scheme, click here.
tax rebate
NT$6000 rebate
NT$6000 rebate registration
rebate ATM
Ministry of Finance
tax surplus
APRC
Foreign spouses

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese more interested in tax rebate, baboon than Ma's trip to China
Taiwanese more interested in tax rebate, baboon than Ma's trip to China
2023/03/29 18:58
Taiwan NT$6,000 tax rebate system fully open, cash available April 6
Taiwan NT$6,000 tax rebate system fully open, cash available April 6
2023/03/27 12:47
Registration for Taiwan NT$6,000 tax rebate kicks off
Registration for Taiwan NT$6,000 tax rebate kicks off
2023/03/22 10:58
Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax rebate to go into effect as soon as April 6
Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax rebate to go into effect as soon as April 6
2023/03/21 13:18
Taiwan warns against scams focusing on NT$6,000 tax rebate
Taiwan warns against scams focusing on NT$6,000 tax rebate
2023/03/18 19:15