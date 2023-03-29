Taiwan’s Gogoro teams up with Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Limited in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro on Tuesday (March 28) announced a partnership with Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited in India.

Zomato is one of the biggest food ordering and delivery platforms in India, while Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited is a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. The goal of the partnership is to speed up the adoption of electric scooters by delivery partners on board with Zomato by offering them favorable loan terms.

The companies will offer last-mile delivery partners affordable loan terms and battery swapping services in the hopes that it will accelerate the adoption of sustainable transportation in India. Gogoro’s battery swapping solution offers a faster alternative to tethered electric charging, which requires dedicated parking and charge time, which can affect delivery partner availability and income.

Last mile delivery fleets require a sustainable solution that not only achieves the best alternative to gas-powered vehicles, but is also well suited to the specific needs of the delivery industry, Gogoro said. The Taiwanese company said its platform allows delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably.

“Electric two-wheelers powered by affordable, reliable, and accessible battery swapping solutions can positively impact delivery partner pay-outs, apart from reducing air pollution. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Gogoro and Kotak on this endeavor,” said Mohit Sardana, chief operating officer of food delivery at Zomato.

“We are pleased to partner with Gogoro and Zomato to further the adoption of electric two wheelers in the country. Sustainable transportation and easy loan access to the consumers is the key,” said Vyomesh Kapasi, managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited.

The Gogoro Network in Taiwan currently has more than 530,000 riders with more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation through its over 2,500 battery swapping stations. It handles more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and has more than 442 million battery swaps to date.