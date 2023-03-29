Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market Insights and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market is anticipated to generate a revenue of US$ 29,705.2 Mn by 2030, at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.22%, the market is witnessing an opportunity of US$ 14,735.1 Mn during 2021-2030. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

The main competitors in the global machine vision and vision guided robotics market are Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., STEMMER Imaging AG, Eastman Kodak Company, Keyence Corporation, Hexagon AB, Qualcomm Technologies, and Allied Vision Technologies GmbH among others. Companies are adopting various key strategies to adopt a significant foothold in the market. Some of the key strategies are product launches, advancements, mergers and acquisitions, approvals, and many more.

Segmentation Overview

Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market Segments are: Component, Platforms, Type, Application, Industry, and Region

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Platform

PC Based

Camera-Based

Vision Guided Robots

By Type

1D

2D

3D

By Application

Positioning/guidance/location

Identification

Inspection and verification

Gauging/measurement

Soldering and welding

Material Handling

Assembling and disassembling

Painting and dispensing

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Metal processing

Warehouse & logistics

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Region

North America The US Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of APAC

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



