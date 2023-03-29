Alexa
Smart Airport Market Size Share, Future Trends, Revenue, Application and Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand and Forecast

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2023/03/29 06:55

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Smart Airport Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain. The size of the global keyword market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

Key players included in the report are Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ansul, Cisco System, Collins Aerospace, Deerns Airport System Consultants, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems), FB Technology, Honeywell International, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Indra, SITA, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., QinetiQ, RESA, S.A.S., Sabre Corporation, Selex ES, Siemens AG, T-Systems, Thales Group, Vanderlande Industries, Vision-Box, Wipro Limited and Zensors among others.

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Smart Airport Market Segmentations

By Component

  • Infrastructure
  • Solutions
  • Applications
  • Services

By Infrastructure

  • Endpoint Devices
    • Sensors
    • Tags
    • IP Phone
    • Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)
  • Communication Systems
    • Wireless Airports
    • Smart Phones
    • Near Field Communication
    • Social Media
  • Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
    • IoT Enabled Beacons
    • Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
    • Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
    • RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
    • E-Gates
  • Air/Ground Traffic Control
    • Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
    • Automated Passport Controls
  • Security Systems
    • Biometrics
    • Alerts & Cyber Security
    • E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
    • E-Tag System
  • Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

By Solutions

  • Terminal Side
    • HVAC
    • Lighting Control
    • Digital Video Surveillance and
    • Management (DVM)
    • Fire and Life Safety Solutions
    • Energy Management
    • Life Cycle Services
    • Building Management and Automation Systems
  • Air Side
    • Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
    • Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
    • Surface Movement Guidance
    • Runway Improvement and Apron Management
    • Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
  • Landside
    • Parking
    • Access Roads
    • Perimeter Security
    • Car Rental
    • Mass Transit
    • Airport City

By Application

  • Core Applications
    • Content Management
    • Business Intelligence
    • Next-Generation Web
    • Collaboration
    • Integration
  • Business Applications
    • Noise Abatement
    • Fee Management
    • Performance Management
    • Gate Management

By Services

  • Smart Transport & Parking Services
    • Real-time Travel Services
    • Intelligent Transport Services
    • Trip Concierge
  • Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services
    • Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
    • Intelligent Advertising
    • Lean Retail Solutions
    • Telepresence Rooms
  • Smart Workplace Services
    • Equipment Telematics Solutions
    • Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
  • Smart Airport Processes
    • Location-Based Services
    • RFID Baggage Tagging
    • No-queue Check-in Solutions
  • Smart Business to Business Services
    • Traffic and Facilities Management
    • Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services

By Airport Model

  • Airport 2.0
  • Airport 3.0
  • Airport 4.0

By Airport Size

  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

By Airport Operation

  • Commercial Service Airports
  • Cargo Service Airports
  • General Aviation Airports

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • South America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Rest of South America
  • Europe
    • The U.K.
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Poland
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • U.A.E.
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

