Enjoy Up to S$500 Off at HipVan Singapore this Hari Raya 2023

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 March 2023 - From 11 March - 16 April 2023, HipVan Singapore celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfiri 2023 with up to S$500 off its products sitewide. Coupled with the existing promotion of up to 80% off on selected products, shop and save more this Eid! What's more, enjoy free delivery with no minimum spend on all purchases during this festive special.





Revamping Homes for the Upcoming Festivities



HipVan Hari Raya Promo 2023

From 11 March - 16 April 2023

Code

Description

HAPPYRAYA

S$70 off with minimum spend of S$599

S$180 off with minimum spend of S$1299

S$500 off with minimum spend of S$2999

Enjoy free delivery with no minimum spend on all purchases.



About HipVan Singapore

HipVan is a leading online home furnishings brand in Singapore, boasting over 100,000 satisfied customers. With over 10,000 stylish furniture and furnishing designs available at honest prices, HipVan stands out as a market leader in the industry. Whether customers prefer to shop online at www.hipvan.com or visit the HipVan experience store located at Suntec City, #02-728/729/730, they can expect exceptional service and products that meet their unique needs.

