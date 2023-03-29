China threatens to 'fight back' if Taiwan president meets McCarthy, Tsai defiant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took a defiant stance on Wednesday (March 29) in response to a threat by China to "fight back" if she meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as planned during her trip to the Americas.

On Wednesday, Tsai departed for her trip to the U.S. and Central America, which will last 10 days and nine nights and include a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. She will first stopover in New York City, visit diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize, then have a layover in Los Angeles, where she is slated to meet with McCarthy, before returning to Taiwan on April 7.

In response to Tsai's trip, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) claimed at a press conference that day that the so-called 'transit' by the leader of the Taiwan authorities is essentially a provocative act of "relying on the U.S. to seek independence" in an attempt to create incidents that violate the one-China principle such as (declaring) "one China, one Taiwan" or "two Chinas," reported Mirror Media.

Zhu accused Tsai of seeking an opportunity to sell Taiwan independence ideas internationally and seek support from anti-China forces in the U.S. She criticized Taiwan's president for using the transit to meet with U.S. government officials and members of Congress under various pretexts to "engage in official exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan, and to link up with external anti-China forces."

The TAO spokesperson then warned that if Tsai meets with McCarthy, "it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, damages China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait." She stressed that China "firmly opposes this and will definitely take resolute measures to fight back."

She closed by reiterating that Beijing urges the U.S. to strictly abide by the "one-China" principle and the provisions of the Three Communiques. She called on the U.S. to not arrange for Tsai's transit visit "or even have contact with U.S. officials, and take practical actions to fulfill the solemn promise of not supporting Taiwan independence."

However, prior to boarding her flight at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday, Tsai delivered a speech in which she said that Taiwan's determination to come into the world will only become stronger. She said that "leading Taiwan in going out into the world and enabling the world to come to Taiwan are important goals of our governance."

The president then defiantly declared, "External pressure will not hinder Taiwan's determination to go out into the world. We are calm and confident, and we will not yield or provoke."