Illegal casino busted in Taiwan’s Douliu area

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yunlin’s Douliu police broke into a factory-like facility in the early hours of Tuesday (March 28), apprehending 46 gamblers and recovering NT$1.89 million (US$62,000) in cash.

For days, local police believed something was amiss at a factory site with only one entrance and one exit. It was later put under late-night surveillance, revealing a van dropping off groups of people at the facility, per Liberty Times.

Douliu Precinct Chief Lin Ching-feng (林清豐) said police suspected the facility was operating as a casino as police took detailed information about when groups of people were observed entering and leaving the facility. Later, a decision was made to forcefully search the facility for evidence.



Police break up an illegal casino in Yunlin. (Douliu Police Precinct photo)

Lin said police used a special door breeching device to gain entry, apprehending all 46 individuals on site. Some tried to escape to the second floor and elsewhere, but were subdued as the only exit was blocked by police.

The ringleader of the illegal casino is thought to be a 31-year-old male surnamed Wu (吳) who was brought back to the precinct with the other gamblers for questioning.

Police suspect the illegal gambling operation frequently changed locations to evade police detection. After a move was made, gamblers were notified to assemble in remote areas like alleyways where designated vehicles would later transport them to the gambling location.

This illegal casino operated in the Yunlin area, preying mostly on locals involved in agriculture, industry, and commerce. New immigrants were also apprehended in the bust.

Police warned that gambling can lead some people to bankruptcy, even putting their families and businesses at risk. Underground casinos in Taiwan are often associated with organized crime.