Taxi fares in north Taiwan to increase starting Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting on Saturday (April 1), taxi rates in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung will be raised.

In a press release, the New Taipei City Government Transportation Department wrote that the base fare that applies to the first 1.25 kilometers will increase from NT$70 (US$2.30) to NT$85, after which the mileage rate will remain at NT$5 per 200 meters.

Meanwhile, passengers will be charged a waiting fare, which applies when taxis are driving at 5 km per hour or not moving. The rate, originally NT$5 per 80 seconds, will be changed to NT$5 per 60 seconds.

In addition, passengers that begin a taxi ride between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. will be charged a NT$20 night time surcharge.

Taxi fares in remote areas such as Wulai and Ruifang are subject to higher rates. In Tamsui, the base fare will remain at NT$100.

According to the department, the purpose of the price hike is to reasonably reflect the costs of operating taxi services, such as drivers’ salaries, fuel, and vehicle maintenance. Additionally, by shortening the waiting fare interval, the government hopes to encourage taxi drivers to accept short-distance passengers.

While most taxis in the greater Taipei area have finished updating their meters, the department urged drivers who have not yet done so to go to registered meter providers for adjustments. Taxi drivers that fail to update their meters before Saturday must continue charging passengers at the old rates.

Taxis that do not charge passengers according to their meter are subject to a fine between NT$9,000 and 90,000.