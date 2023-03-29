Alexa
Taiwan denies leak of investor data at stock exchange

Reports suggest personal data of up to 1 million investors exposed

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/29 14:17
An electronic stock board is pictured at a stock market in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. 

An electronic stock board is pictured at a stock market in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s financial regulator denied on Wednesday (March 29) claims that Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data was leaked.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said it learned about the incident in May 2022, where information on investors was allegedly shared on a foreign hacker forum. An investigation found a discrepancy in the format of the files and that no TWSE data was compromised, it told CNA.

The assurance comes following reports that up to one million investors had their information stolen and peddled on a foreign platform. The breach allegedly involved the name, email account, and address of investors.

The case was filed with law enforcement in September for further investigation. The accuracy of the alleged leaked data could not be verified, according to the FSC.

Taiwan has been grappling with data breaches both in the public and private sectors. Last year a hack resulting in the leak of 23 million items of personal data in the country’s house registration systems made headlines, with a Chinese hacker identified as the culprit.

Multiple cybersecurity incidents in businesses were reported over the past months, including an airline, a department store, and two car rental platforms. The government has pushed for heavier penalties for companies failing to protect clients’ data.
