Chamber of Deputies speaker emphasizes Czech-Taiwan solidarity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova on Wednesday (March 29) reaffirmed solidarity with Taiwan during a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference.

Protecting freedom and democracy is a daily obligation, she told Taiwan News. This is why the Czech and Taiwanese parliaments have signed a statement on bilateral friendship.

It will serve as a platform to “deepen cooperation and share experiences and knowledge,” she said.

Though the 11 agreements the two countries have signed on this trip are related to different fields, they all help protect democracy and freedom, the speaker added.

Both the Senate President and Chamber of Deputies speaker have now visited Taiwan, and Adamova is sure her trip will not be the last.

During the height of the pandemic, when the Czech Republic needed masks, Taiwan was there to help, and later, the Czech Republic sent vaccines to Taiwan when it needed them most. According to Adamova, "this is what friends and cooperation partners should do.”

Adamova vowed to promote mutual assistance between Taiwan and her country. “This is the primary goal I wanted to highlight in my speech at the Legislative Yuan,” she said.

“We are with you, as you are with us," Adamova conveyed.

The speaker said the delegation visited the Ministry of Digital Affairs and met with Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang to share experiences in public security and cybersecurity. However, Adamova did not comment on whether the two nations were cooperating in national security and military areas.

Taiwan is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to purchase Czech-made mobile missile launchers and 155 mm self-propelled howitzers.

Prior to the press conference, a ceremony was held for three agreements, including one regarding collaboration between the National Taiwan Museum and the Czech National Museum and one concerning cooperation between the Institute for National Defense and Security Research and the Prague-based Institute of International Relations.

Altogether, the delegation signed 11 MOUs and statements related to cooperation in fields such as culture, biotechnology, and technology.