The AP Interview-Ukraine-Zelenskyy, ADVISORY

The Associated Press interviewed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he spent two days traveling on a train to a southeastern city that still faces regular Russian shelling, and northern towns that were liberated a year ago.

Zelenskyy warned that unless his nation wins a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city of Bakhmut, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises.

The AP is the first news organization to travel extensively with Zelenskyy since the war began over a year ago.

THE AP INTERVIEW-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that his nation must win a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city of Bakhmut. Otherwise Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. Zelenskyy spoke in an interview with The Associated Press while traveling aboard a train across Ukraine. By Julie Pace and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, video.

THE AP INTERVIEW-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY-TAKEAWAYS: Takeaways from AP’s interview with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-CHINA: Ukraine’s president invited his powerful Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to visit the war-torn nation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy says they haven’t been in contact since the war began and he is “ready to see him here.” Zelenskyy’s comments came the week after Xi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin. China had no immediate response about whether a Xi visit to Ukraine would happen. China has been economically aligned and politically favorable toward neighboring Russia across many decades. Beijing has provided Putin diplomatic cover by staking out an official position of neutrality in the war. Zelenskyy spoke to the AP aboard a train shuttling him across Ukraine. By Julie Pace and Hanna Arhirova. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos.

