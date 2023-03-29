Be there for your little one at every moment with Arlo

Can’t bear leaving your little one at home even for just a second? Arlo can help!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 March 2023 - Parents with small children understand all too well the anxiety every time something calls your attention away from your little one. Yet, work, social obligations, errands and a million other responsibilities mean sometimes you have to reluctantly leave your baby in someone else's care.For concerned parents out there, Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera will bring you the much needed peace of mind, acting as an extra pair of eyes that lets you watch and even interact with your baby from afar at any time of the day. You'll never miss a moment with your little one again!The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera is the ideal monitoring solution for any room inside your home, connecting directly to Wi-Fi to deliverwith a. Even at night, you can rest easy knowing the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera captures video with Night Vision that turns on automatically once it's dark. The capable camera also comes withthat sends alerts directly to your phone, andthat allows you to communicate two-way with your baby. Having privacy concerns over having a security camera indoor? You can easily activate the privacy shield on the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera to cover the camera lens whenever you want to stop recording.For more information on Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/ Hashtag: #Arlo

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



