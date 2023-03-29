Indonesia UPS Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2031

Report Ocean, a leading provider of market research reports, has published a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesia UPS Market. The report assesses the market’s business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, breadth, and operations, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this market.

According to the report, the Indonesia UPS market is exhibiting a positive growth rate, driven by the increasing demand for continuous power supply and the expansion of end-user industries such as data centers, manufacturing, government, and chemical. Additionally, the growing trend towards digitalization and cloud-based services, as well as the increasing demand for green UPS systems, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

A recent study by Report Ocean revealed that the Indonesia UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The market’s growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for continuous power supply, growth of end-user industries such as data centers, IT industry, manufacturing, government, chemical, and others. Furthermore, the shift towards digitalization and cloud-based services, coupled with the rising demand for green UPS systems, is expected to present numerous growth opportunities for the Indonesia UPS market in the coming years.

Overall, the report highlights the significant growth potential of the Indonesia UPS market and provides valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this market. With the increasing demand for continuous power supply, expansion of end-user industries, and the growing trend towards digitalization and cloud-based services, the Indonesia UPS market is expected to experience steady growth in the next five years.

Growing investment in data centers in Indonesia driving the growth of Indonesia UPS Market

Indonesia is Asia’s third-largest country and is a relatively young market for digital services. The data center market here is expanding very rapidly. The growing number of tech start-ups like Gojek, Tokopedia, and Traveloka, and interest from companies such as STT GDC, Keppel DC, and Princeton Digital Group have led to growing investment in data centers in Indonesia. For instance, in May 2021 ST Telemedia, one of Singapores largest data center operators, announced its expansion in Indonesia.

UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) systems are a must for data centers as they secure uptime of large data centers and provide facility-wide protection for sensitive electronics. Additionally, UPS systems have redundant configurations and dual bus capabilities to ensure that the critical and sensitive electronic devices remain operational without any issues during power disturbances such as blackouts, brownouts, noise interference, sags or surges. As more and more Indonesian people are going online, retailers are switching to online payments. Consequently, the e-commerce market is also growing, and the penetration of cloud services is increasing in the country. Thus, the investment in data centers is growing across the country, thereby driving the growth of the Indonesia UPS market.

Online Segment Dominates the Indonesia UPS Market

Based on types, Indonesia UPS market is grouped into online and offline segments. As of 2021, the online segment dominated the market and held the largest share as it is the preferred option for most applications. In addition, online UPSs deliver high-performance output and protect output loads from input voltage spikes and distortion, a feature that is not provided by offline UPSs. Furthermore, online-type UPS are always on and are preferred by data centers for sensitive electronic devices.

Java Region Dominates Indonesia UPS Market

Based on regions, Indonesia UPS market is segmented into Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and others. Java dominated the Indonesia UPS market in 2021 due to the presence of several data centers and leading IT players. Moreover, the development of IT infrastructure in the region is also driving its growth. Also supporting the region’s dominant share has been the growing e-commerce segment, increasing digitalization, and cloud services.

Impact of COVID-19 on Indonesia UPS Market

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across Indonesia with cases surging exponentially. In response to the government’s lockdown announcement, everything was shut down. There was a significant drop in demand for UPS systems because of the shutdown of the offices. Moreover, companies operating in Indonesia UPS market faced several issues, such as difficulties in procurement of raw materials & products, cash-flow constraints, low availability of labor, and travel restrictions. Meanwhile, while UPS demand from the industrial and commercial segments declined, the demand from the residential segment surged as more companies started working from home (WFH).

Additionally, the recovery of the market in 2021 was halted by the emergence of the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country. The average reported coronavirus cases reached 50,000 per day during the second wave of the COVID-19 with more than 3 million confirmed cases on July 27th, 2021. The increase in vaccination drives and reopening of the market are expected to contribute to the recovery of the Indonesia UPS market. The Omicron variant, however, can hamper the recovery of the market.

The Leading Players in the Indonesia UPS Market are ABB Ltd., General Electric, and Schneider Electric. Among the other prominent players on the market are Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, Vertiv Group Corp., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tripp Lite, and Riello Elettronica SpA.

Market Segment:

By Power Rating (Less Than 5kva, 5.1kva-50kva, 50.1kva-200kva, 200.1kva – 500kva, 500.1kva – 800kva, Above 800kva)

By Type (Online And Offline)

By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

By Region (Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, And Others)

Indonesia UPS market is highly fragmented with several major players operating in the market. Moreover, new companies are battling with established players to gain a significant share in the market. Collaboration, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and launch of new products are some of the strategies adopted by the players operating in Indonesia UPS market to gain an advantage over their competitors.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, ABB announced that it has successfully delivered Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) PowerWave 33 for IndoKeppel Data Centre 1 (IKDC1) with the help of the local authorized distributor, PT Vektordaya Mekatrika. IndoKeppel Data Centre 1 (IKDC1) is a colocation data center campus in Bogor, Indonesia, located about 35 km south of Jakarta. It will be developed over three phases across a 7-hectare data center campus and will feature approximately 105,300 square feet in its first phase of prime space for servers and cabinets.

