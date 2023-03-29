Automotive Wiring Harness Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean, a leading provider of market research reports, has published a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Wiring Harness Market. The report assesses the market’s business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, breadth, and operations, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this market.

According to the report, the global automotive wiring harness market is growing at a high CAGR, driven by increased investments in automotive production and rising demand for electric vehicles. Additionally, the launch of various advanced features in automobiles is also contributing to the market’s growth.

A recent study by Report Ocean revealed that the automotive wiring harness market was worth USD 46.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, reaching a revenue of around USD 62.7 billion by the end of 2028. The global automotive wiring harness market is growing rapidly due to the expanding automobile production capacity and the increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, the launch of various advanced features in automobiles is expected to further boost the market’s growth.

Overall, the report highlights the significant growth potential of the automotive wiring harness market and provides valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this market. With the increasing investments in automotive production, rising demand for electric vehicles, and the launch of advanced features in automobiles, the automotive wiring harness market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Component

Based on components, the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into connectors, wires, terminals, and others. Among these, the wires segment accounts for the largest market share. Wiring harnesses are complex wire structures that require long lengths of wires, which result in the growth of this segment. Usually, ring terminals and spade terminals are used in the automotive wiring harness. On the other hand, connectors also take up a substantial amount of the market share since they serve as a crucial component in interconnecting the wires to relay the electronic signal.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Material Type

Based on material types, the automotive wiring harness market is grouped into metallic, and optical fiber segments. The metallic segment holds the largest market share. This segment is further classified into copper, aluminum, and other materials. Copper and aluminum are some of the most commonly used materials for wiring harnesses due to their higher conductivity and flexibility. Additionally, copper also eliminates corrosion risks. Consequently, most OEMs such as Sumitomo and 3M prefer this material type, which drives its market growth.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Transmission Type

Based on transmission types, the global automotive wiring harness market is grouped into data transmission and electrical wiring segments. The electric wiring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The primary purpose of installing wiring harnesses in vehicles is to run electric power throughout the system, which drives the segments growth. However, the data transmission segment is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing installation of sensors and IoT devices in cars and other vehicles.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the automotive wiring harness market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the automotive wiring harness market in 2021. As automobile production expands in emerging economies like China, Japan, and India, the automobile wiring harness market has tremendous potential in the Asia Pacific. South Korea is also anticipated to emerge as a potential market due to the presence of leading automobile manufacturers, such as Hyundai and Kia. On the other hand, North America also holds a substantial share in the market due to the high concentration of automobile OEMs, such as Ford, GMC, Tesla, etc.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic negatively halted the growth of the automotive wiring harness market. As the governments of various countries imposed a lockdown, the manufacturers and OEMs had to immediately pause their operations to prevent the COVID-19 spread. This resulted in a sharp decline in the demand for wiring harnesses in the automobile industry. In addition, wiring harness manufacturers are facing a shortage of components to upgrade their wiring harnesses. Because of limited stocks and production they are finding it difficult to cope with expanding automobile production, which is creating a huge demand and supply gap, thereby, inhibiting the market’s growth.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global automotive wiring harness market are BorgWarner Inc., THB Group, Yazaki Corporation, Nexans, Aptiv PLC, Jiangsu Kyungshin Electronic Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co., BorgWarner Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Delphi Automotive LLP, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Leoni Ag, Qingdao Sanyun Group, PKC Group, Yura Corporation, Lear Corporation, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Category (General Wires, Heat-Resistant Wires, Shielded Wires, Tubed Wires)

By Application (Engine Harness, Chassis Harness, Body & Lighting Harness, HVAC Harness, Dashboard/Cabin Harness, Battery Harness, Seat Harness, Sunroof Harness, Door Harness)

By Component (Connectors, Wires, Terminals, Others)

By Material Type (Metallic, Optical Fiber)

By Transmission Type (Data Transmission, Electrical Wiring)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The global automotive wiring harness market is highly competitive and concentrated due to the presence of several multinational industry players. Along with launching new products of higher quality and standards, the market players are focusing on expanding their production capacities and business operations in geographies to penetrate untapped markets. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

