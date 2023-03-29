Polymer Nanomembrane Market Size Expected To Expand More Than Three-Fold Through 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Polymer Nanomembrane industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Polymer Nanomembrane industry.

The global polymer nanomembrane market held a market value of USD 729.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1,669.1 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The market volume is estimated to account around 208.3 square metrics in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Polymer nanomembranes are artificial structures having a thickness of less than 100 nanometers. Their surface-area-to-volume ratio rises by several orders of magnitude. Polymer nanomembranes are nanomembranes made from polymers (PAN, PVDF, PES, and others). The pore size of these membranes ranges from 1nm to 300nm. These membranes are primarily used in various sectors as nanofiltration membranes and nanofiber membranes.

On the other hand, geopolitical conflicts affecting the electronics sector are expected to limit the growth of the polymer nanomembrane market over the forecast period. This is because geopolitical tensions have an impact on the electronics industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for athleisure will provide further opportunities for the polymer nanomembrane market to expand in the next years. Nonetheless, in the near future, the lack of knowledge in developing nations may provide an additional impediment to the growth of the polymer nanomembrane market.

The trade war between the United States and China is a key geopolitical issue that could have an impact on the nanomembrane business. The United States and China are major semiconductor players. The US ban on Huawei participating in 5G has slowed 5G adoption, which is required for AI and IoT growth. Without a licence, the US restricted SMIC’s exports and chip sales. This has a negative impact on the global semiconductor market. Semiconductors manufacture electronic devices. The semiconductor market has an impact on the polymer nanomembranes market. Sports, casual, work, and social clothing are all examples of athleisure. These are waterproof and made of a lightweight, flexible material. Athleisure clothing is being driven by the growing fitness and sports trend. The qualities of athleisure gear are provided by polymer nanomembrane. Wind, rain, and snow are not a problem. However, the polymer nanomembrane boosts air and water vapour permeability.

Growth Influencers:

Technological advancements in electronic and biotech devices

During the projected period, the market is expected to benefit from increased use of polymer nanomembrane in pharmaceutical applications. The expansion of the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries is propelling the global polymer nanomembrane market. The market is also expected to benefit from the development of new nanomembranes employing enhanced nanofabrication technologies and their application beyond separation procedures. It is also predicted that developing technological discoveries in electronic and biotech gadgets would drive the Polymer Nanomembrane Market even further. This is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the deployment of Industry 4.0 has increased demand for polymer nanomembranes in the electronics sector, which is expected to further drive the market for polymer nanomembranes.

Expansion of the water & wastewater treatment industry

One of the key reasons that is expected to considerably contribute to the advancement of the Polymer Nanomembrane Market throughout the forecast period is the expansion of the water and wastewater sector as a direct result of the rising incidence of water scarcity.

Segments Overview:

The global polymer nanomembrane market is segmented into type, end user.

By Type

o Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

o Polyethylene (PE)

o Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

o Polyamide

o Polypropylene

o Polyethersulfone (PES)

The Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) segment held more than 35% of the market share in 2021. In addition to that, the polyamide segment is likely to grow the highest with a CAGR of 11.1%.

By End User

o Water & Wastewater Treatment

o Chemical

o Electronics

o Oil & Gas

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

o Others

The water & wastewater treatment segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 1,000 million by 2030 in terms of revenue.

Regional Overview

By region, the global polymer nanomembrane market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North American market for polymer nanomembrane held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021, with a revenue of USD 277.4 million. On the other hand, the European market for polymer nanomembrane industry is projected to grow the highest with a growth rate of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global polymer nanomembrane market include Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Separation Solutions, MICRODYN-NADIR GMBH, Pall Corporation, Synder Filtration, Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Pentair – X-Flow, Toray Industries, Inc., Sumitomo Electric Fine Polymer, Inc and others.

These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, Synder Filtration, Inc., founded in 1989, specialized in the production of industrial enzymes, with spiral membrane technology playing a key role in the overall process. The major product segments provided by the company includes nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, and microfiltration.

The global polymer nanomembrane market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Polymer nanomembrane market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in polymer nanomembrane, cost analysis of polymer nanomembrane, unit cost analysis of polymer nanomembrane

? Advancement in Polymer Nanomembrane

? Semiconductor Nanomembrane Materials for Soft Electronic Devices

