India Energy Storage Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2031

India’s energy storage market is currently experiencing strong growth, primarily driven by investments in the renewable energy sector and the implementation of energy storage systems (ESS) schemes. According to a recent study conducted by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, the India Energy Storage Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 10% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

As the population, urbanization, and industrialization continue to increase in India, the demand for energy storage is likely to rise. Many industries and plants in the country rely on energy storage systems during power shortages, which further adds to the growth potential of the India energy storage systems market.

The study by Report Ocean provides a comprehensive analysis of the India Energy Storage Market, including business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, breadth, and operations. It identifies various trends and factors driving the growth of the market, such as the increasing demand for renewable energy, the need to reduce carbon emissions, and the government’s initiatives to promote energy efficiency and sustainability.

The report highlights that the India Energy Storage Market is witnessing significant investments from both public and private sectors, further fueling the market growth. Moreover, the government is promoting the adoption of energy storage systems by providing various incentives and subsidies to the industry players. These initiatives are expected to boost the market growth and attract more players to invest in the sector.

In conclusion, the India Energy Storage Market is witnessing robust growth, and it is expected to continue growing at double digits through 2028. The increasing demand for renewable energy, the need for energy efficiency, and the government’s initiatives are the key drivers of the market growth. The report by Report Ocean provides valuable insights and information for investors and businesses looking to invest in the India energy storage systems market.

Increasing Demand for Electrical Energy to Propel Market Growth

The increasing demand for energy in developing and developed economies is anticipated to drive the India energy storage market growth. According to a report published by the National Energy Agency (NEA), energy demand is expected to increase by 50% by 2050. Some big industries are now taking initiatives to get into the market due to the Indian government’s favorable policies, allowing less restriction and more growth. For instance, in 2019, Tata Power, AES Corporation, and Mitsubishi Corporation inaugurated India’s first grid-scale battery-based energy storage system in Rohini, Delhi. AES and Mitsubishi Corporation own the 10 megawatts (MW) grid-connected system. Batteries can store and transfer energy in milliseconds, reducing grid instability and allowing more energy to be captured and delivered on-demand. Due to the aforementioned factors, India’s energy storage market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Stringent Carbon Reduction Norms Promoting India Energy Storage Market Growth

Increasing demand for energy storage systems is primarily driven by rapid population growth across nations and new initiatives to boost electrification rates, especially in remote regions of India. Carbon dioxide is a by-product of the combustion of fuel and is a serious pollutant that can cause serious health problems such as respiratory disorders, headaches, etc. India is expected to decrease its carbon emission by less than 45% by 2028. Therefore, the introduction of some favorable policies by the Indian government for low carbon emission technologies will likely increase the market size.

Impact of COVID-19 On India Energy Storage Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on India energy storage market. There has been an unprecedented loss across several economies as a result of the pandemic. Cross-border trade of raw materials used in energy storage devices manufacturing was severely impeded by the sudden lockdown across the nations. As a result, some critical battery parts were unavailable in the manufacturing facilities. Consequently, several companies were put under financial strain, and the market shrank significantly as a result of the pandemic. As a result of the lockdowns in different parts of the world, there has been a drastic reduction in the number of professionals working in the factories, which resulted in the decline of energy storage device manufacturing. As a result, companies have switched to new and other energy storage technologies, like PHS, CAES, and flow battery solutions, to avoid further project delays and be prepared for such scenarios in the future.

South India Dominates India Energy Storage Market

Based on regions, the India Energy Storage Market is categorized into South India, North India, East India, West India. The Southern region of India is expected to continue its dominance in the energy storage market over the forecast period. The south region of India has various organized players in the energy storage market, such as TATA Powers, Beta Power, AutoGrid, and others. In contrast, other parts of India are still developing fundamental infrastructure and have unreliable or limited power grids.

India Energy Storage Market – Competitive Landscape

The key players in the India Energy Storage market are as TATA Powers, Sterling & Wilson Solar, Websol Energy Systems, Targray, StatconEnergiaa, Urja Solutions, Sungrow, Vyomaa Energy, Fluence, Axis Electrical Components Pvt. Limited, Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt. Ltd., Fitzer Incorporation, Solar Turbines, Nextracker, Inc., Inaccess, Bloom Energy, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Technology Type (Batteries, Pumped-Storage Hydroelectricity (PSH), Thermal Energy Storage (TES), Flywheel Energy Storage (Fes) And Others)

By Applications (Residential, Commercial And Industrial)

By Region (North India, South India, East India, West India)

