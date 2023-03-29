Lithium-ion Battery Market Major Geographies, Prominent Players Review and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The global lithium-ion battery market is witnessing high growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronic products, such as smartphones and laptops, and the rising demand for rechargeable batteries. According to a recent study conducted by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, the global lithium-ion battery market was valued at approximately USD 41 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2%, surpassing USD 89.7 billion by 2028.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the lithium-ion battery market, including business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, breadth, and operations. It identifies the key drivers of the market growth, such as the increasing demand for consumer electronic products, the growing shift towards electric vehicles, and the need for energy storage systems in renewable energy generation.

The study highlights that the increasing shift towards electric vehicles due to environmental consciousness is resulting in the expanding production of EVs, which is driving the demand for lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources is also boosting the demand for energy storage systems, further propelling the market growth.

However, one of the major challenges faced by the lithium-ion battery market is the safety hazards associated with it. Lithium-ion batteries can lead to explosions and fires if exposed to an unfavorable environment, which acts as a major restraining factor for the market growth.

In conclusion, the global lithium-ion battery market is witnessing significant growth, and it is projected to reach USD 89 billion by 2028. The increasing demand for consumer electronic products, the shift towards electric vehicles, and the need for energy storage systems are the key drivers of the market growth. The report by Report Ocean provides valuable insights and information for investors and businesses looking to invest in the lithium-ion battery market.

Flourishing Demand for Li-Ion Battery Pack is Driving Lithium-ion Battery Market

The lithium-ion battery market is segmented into cells and battery packs, based on product. The battery packs segment accounts for the largest share in the lithium-ion battery market due to its expanding usage in various applications including emergency power backup or UPS, solar power storage, electric vehicle battery, marine performance, surveillance or alarm systems, etc. The cell segment is also growing at a high rate owing to its prominent use in cellular phones and note-type personal computers.

Increasing Demand for High Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery is Propelling Lithium-ion Battery Market

Based on capacity, the lithium-ion battery market is segmented into 0 to 3,000 mAh, 3,000 to 10,000 mAh, 10,000 to 60,000 mAh, 60,000 mAh, and above. The 10,000 to 60,000 mAh battery capacity segment holds the largest market share owing to the prominent use in EVs. Electric vehicles require high-capacity batteries to cover longer distances without needing to recharge them time and again, which acts as a major contributing factor for its market growth. Furthermore, the use of this capacity of lithium-ion battery in a wide range of EVs including plug-in as well as hybrid electric vehicles, e-motorcycles, hybrid trucks, and buses, etc., is also boosting the growth of the market.

Lithium-ion Battery Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, the lithium-ion battery market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, marine, medical, industrial, power, and telecommunications. The consumer electronics segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing application of li-ion batteries in various electronic goods including laptops, small earbuds, tablets, mobile phones, handheld power tools. The automotive segment also covers a substantial market share and is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the prominent use of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

Lithium-ion Battery Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the lithium-ion battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the lithium-ion battery market. However, North America is also projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period owing to the extensive research and development activities by the market players. Furthermore, the expanding production of electric vehicles due to the presence of leading EV manufacturers such as Tesla is also propelling the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Lithium-ion Battery Market

The growth of the lithium-ion battery market was negatively impacted by the sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The restrictions on the manufacturing and production activities of non-essential products including consumer electronic goods and electric vehicles. This resulted in a sharp decline in the demand for lithium-ion batteries, incurring huge losses to the market. However, the market is expected to recover from this slump and proliferate in the forecast period due to the surge in the demand for electronics including smartphones and laptops due to work from home and online schooling needs.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the lithium-ion battery market are LG Chem Ltd, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI, BYD Company Limited, Johnson Controls, A123 Systems LLC, Shenzhen Huayu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Saft, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Blue Energy Limited, BAK Group, Valence Technology, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Material (Cathode Material, Anode Materials, Electrolyte Material, Separator Materials, Current Collector Materials, Other Materials)

By Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA))

By Product (Cells, Battery Packs)

By Capacity (0 To 3,000 MAH, 3,000 To 10,000 MAH, 10,000 To 60,000 MAH, 60,000 MAH And Above)

By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Medical, Industrial, Power, Telecommunications)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The market is highly consolidated with the presence of several multinational conglomerates and regional battery makers. However, several startups are also emerging with great potential and giving tough competition to established players. The companies significantly invest in research and development activities to boost the lithium-ion battery capacities and expand its application to proliferate their market. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

