Heat Pump Market 2023 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players

The heat pump market is seeing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable equipment, along with favorable government initiatives to boost adoption in residential and commercial facilities. According to a recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, the global heat pump market was worth USD 53.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, reaching around USD 99.7 billion by 2028.

The rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable equipment is driving the growth of the global heat pump market. Heat pumps are emerging as efficient, low maintenance, and low operational cost devices for managing energy efficiently. They are becoming increasingly popular in residential and commercial facilities due to their ability to provide both heating and cooling, making them versatile solutions for a wide range of applications.

In addition, favorable government initiatives are playing a significant role in boosting the adoption of heat pumps. Governments worldwide are providing incentives and subsidies to encourage the use of heat pumps, which is driving the growth of the global heat pump market. For example, in the UK, the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) provides financial support to encourage households and businesses to switch to renewable heating systems, including heat pumps.

The heat pump market is expected to continue to grow at a high CAGR over the next few years, with increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions in both residential and commercial sectors. The benefits of heat pumps, including their low operational costs, energy efficiency, and versatility, are driving their adoption worldwide. The global heat pump market offers significant opportunities for businesses operating in this sector, and companies are increasingly investing in research and development to bring new and innovative products to market to meet growing demand.

Increasing Installation for Heat Pump from Residential Sector is Driving Global Heat Pump Market

Heat pumps are gaining huge traction in the residential sector owing to their benefits of efficient energy management and cutting costs. More and more people are installing heat pumps into their homes for heating and cooling them. Heat pumps are capable of pulling heat from the cold outdoor and transferring it inside homes during cold days. It can also pull heat out of indoor air to cool homes during summers. Their popularity is also attributed to its low running cost and maintenance along with reduced carbon emissions, which is propelling the overall market growth.

Rising Demand for R407C Refrigerant Type is Propelling Global Heat Pump Market Growth

Based on refrigerant type, the global heat pump market is segmented into R410A, R407C, R744, and others. The R410A refrigerant type segment accounts for the largest market share. However, this refrigerant type is scheduled for elimination from all new systems in 2023 due to its being a global warming hazard. Therefore, refrigerant type R407C is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period since it shows higher energy efficiency compared to other types.

Global Heat Pump Market – By Rated Capacity

Based on rated capacity, the global heat pump market is segmented into up to 10 kw, up to 10 kw, 2030 kw, and above 30 kw. The up to 10 kW rated capacity of heat pumps accounts for the largest market share owing to the prominent use in the residential spaces in single family houses. The increasing construction of residential spaces, especially in developing countries for economic development is emerging as the major driving factor for the growth of the up to 10 kW rated capacity heat pumps.

Global Heat Pump Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global heat pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global heat pump market owing to the rising focus towards energy-efficient equipment along with favorable government benefits and tax rebates. Europe also holds a substantial market share owing to the government initiatives and partnerships with heat pump companies to boost the installation of this equipment in residential spaces. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Heat Pump Market

The global heat pump market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The manufacturing operations and supply chains of heat pumps were completely halted due to lockdown restrictions, due to which the heat pump manufacturing companies had to register huge losses. Furthermore, the demand for heat pumps declined several folds from residential and commercial facilities in the lockdown period. The obstruction of construction activities of new buildings and residential spaces is expected to influence the demand for heat pumps in the long term.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global heat pump market are Trane Inc., Efficiency Maine, Midea Group, WOLF (Centrotec Sustainable AG), NIBE Group, Flamingo Heat Pumps, Panasonic Corporation, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Glen Dimplex Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Stiebel Eltron Gmbh & Co. Kg, Swegon Group AB, Earthlinked Technologies, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, Bosch Thermotechnology, Kensa Heat Pumps, OCHSNER Warmepumpen, Nortek Global HVAC, Carrier Corporation, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Type (Air-To-Air Heat Pump, Air-To-Water Heat Pump, Water Source Heat Pump, Ground Source (Geothermal) Heat Pump, Hybrid Heat Pump)

By Refrigerant Type (R410a, R407c, R744, Others)

By Rated Capacity (Up To 10 Kw, Up To 10 Kw, 2030 Kw, Above 30 Kw)

By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The market is highly competitive and concentrated due to the presence of multinational corporations. However, several regional companies are also emerging and giving tough competition to the established players. The companies are constantly introducing new products as well as significantly investing in research and development activities for offering innovations. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

