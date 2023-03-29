Smart Meters Market Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2031

The global smart meters market is seeing significant growth due to the increasing energy consumption and rising demand for efficient energy management, along with favorable government initiatives and financial aids and subsidies. According to a recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, the global smart meters market was worth USD 19.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching around USD 34.5 billion by 2028.

The increasing energy consumption and demand for efficient energy management are driving the growth of the global smart meters market. Smart meters are emerging as effective tools for energy management, enabling users to monitor their energy consumption in real-time, helping them save costs and reduce energy wastage. They are becoming increasingly popular in residential and commercial facilities due to their ability to provide detailed information on energy consumption patterns.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR352

In addition, favorable government initiatives and financial aids and subsidies are playing a significant role in boosting the adoption of smart meters. Governments worldwide are providing incentives and subsidies to encourage the use of smart meters, which is driving the growth of the global smart meters market. For example, in the US, the Energy Policy Act of 2005 provided incentives for utilities to adopt smart meters, which has helped to drive their adoption across the country.

The smart meters market is expected to continue to grow at a high CAGR over the next few years, with increasing demand for efficient energy management solutions in both residential and commercial sectors. The benefits of smart meters, including their ability to provide detailed information on energy consumption patterns and enable users to save costs and reduce energy wastage, are driving their adoption worldwide. The global smart meters market offers significant opportunities for businesses operating in this sector, and companies are increasingly investing in research and development to bring new and innovative products to market to meet growing demand.

Rising Demand for Smart Meter Hardware is Driving Global Smart Meters Market

Based on components, the global smart meters market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment holds the largest market share since the installation of smart meters is still in its primary stage in almost all regions. Therefore, the demand for smart meter hardware for installation in residential spaces and commercial facilities is increasing at a high rate, propelling the overall market growth. However, the software segment is also gaining significant traction since the software performs the basic functions of recording, analyzing, and transferring data on energy consumption.

Increasing Installation of Smart Meters in Residential Spaces is Propelling Global Smart Meters Market Growth

Based on end-user, the global smart meters market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The residential segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing government initiatives to boost the adoption of smart meters in households to reinforce accurate meter readings and provide better transparency in energy consumption for both consumers as well as utility companies. However, the commercial segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the expanding service sector and increasing establishment of commercial facilities for infrastructural development.

Global Smart Meters Market – By Technology

Based on technology, the global smart meters market is segmented into AMI and AMR. The advanced metering infrastructure or AMI accounts for the largest share in the global smart meters market. This type of technology offers two-way communication between the meter and the supplier. The smart meters that work on AMI technology collect and analyze data that help utility companies to improve energy efficiency and streamline customer services. Due to these factors, the AMI sector is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR352

Global Smart Meters Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global smart meters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global smart meters market owing to the gradual adoption of smart metering solutions to limit electricity consumption and boost its efficient management. The governments of various emerging economies such as China and India are taking various initiatives such as offering subsidies as well as establishing partnerships with utility companies to boost the adoption of smart meters in their respective regions. This is significant propelling the growth of the global smart meters market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Meters Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak initially negatively halted the growth of the global smart meters market. This is because of the lockdown restrictions imposed in different parts of the world due to which the smart meter installation activities were temporarily paused. Furthermore, the market also faced a huge shortage of IoT sensors due to the low production of semiconductor chips. However, the global smart meters market is expected to flourish in the post lockdown period due to a significant surge in electricity consumption and a huge burden on the energy sector.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global smart meters market are AEM SA, Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co. Ltd, Aichi Tokei Denki, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Apator SA, Nanjing Xinlian Electronics Co. Ltd, Arad Group, Mueller Systems LLC, Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd, Landis+GYR Group AG, Badger Meter Inc., Kamstrup AS, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Elster Group GmbH, Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd, General Electric Company, Itron Inc., Hexing Electric Company Ltd, Holley Technology Ltd, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Product Type (Smart Electric Meters, Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meter)

By Communication Type (Programmable Logic Controller, Radio-Frequency, Cellular)

By Component (Hardware, Software)

By Technology (Ami, Amr)

By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR352

The global smart meters market is highly competitive with the presence of several multinational corporations as well as regional players. However, many startups are also emerging with efficient offerings, giving tough competition to the established players. The companies are significantly investing in research and development activities for bringing innovations and technological advancements into their products. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Dont miss the business opportunity of the global smart meters market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global smart meters market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global smart meters market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR352

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com