South East Asia Organic Fertilizer Market Size Future Growth, New Developments, And Forecast To 2031

The South East Asia Organic Fertilizer market held a market value of USD 722.1 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,265.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

The South East Asia Organic Fertilizer market held a market value of USD 722.1 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,265.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Approximately 3,143.1 kilo tons of organic fertilizer was sold in 2020.

Organic fertilizer is derived from organic sources, such as domestic sewage, organic compost, poultry droppings, and cattle manures. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing awareness regarding environmental safety and increasing land area under organic cultivation. However, comparatively unfavourable cost and higher reliance on inorganic means of cultivation are expected to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness regarding environmental sustainability

The use of chemical fertilizers is widespread. However, growing awareness regarding adverse effects of chemical fertilizers has led to the growth in the demand for organic fertilizers as they offer better environmental sustainability. Extensive use of chemical fertilizers leads to water and soil pollution. Awareness regarding the benefits of organic fertilizers for maintaining environmental sustainability is expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview

The South East Asia Organic Fertilizer market is classified into source, form, nutrient content, and crop type.

By Source,

Plant

Animal

Mineral

The plant segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 65% owing to the high demand for plants and plant parts for production of organic fertilizers, as they breakdown easily as compared to other sources. The animal segment is estimated to surpass a volume size of about 1,000 tons by 2025.

By Form,

Dry

Liquid

The dry segment is expected to account for the largest market share, as they can be easily packaged. The liquid segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.8% owing to growing demand for such products.

By Nutrient Content,

Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%

Based on nutrient content, organic fertilizers with presence of organic substance up to 60% is anticipated to surpass a market volume of around 1,628.2 kilo tons by 2027 owing to its increasing adoption.

By Crop Type,

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

The cereals and grains segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 40% owing to high demand for organic fertilizers for cereals and rains production. The fruits and vegetables segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.7% owing to high use of organic fertilizers in kitchen gardens which majorly produce fruits and vegetables.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the market is divided into Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Others (Laos, Timor-Leste, Brunei).

Indonesia is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 28% owing to high demand for organic food. Malaysia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% owing to rising government as well as subsidies on organic fertilizer in the country. Thailand is estimated to surpass a market volume of 834.7 kilo tons by 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the South East Asia Organic Fertilizer market include Agroxon Pte Ltd., Alpha BioGreen, Baconco Co., Ltd., Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Biomax Green, CropAgro, Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, Liberco International (S) Pte Ltd, PT Pupuk Kaltim, PT. Jadi Mas – Fertilizers Factory, Revisoil, SongGianh Corporation, Stamford Resources Pte Ltd, Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited, and Other Prominent Players.

The approximate market share of the eleven major players is close to 20%. These market players are involved in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2019, Baconco Co., Ltd launched 2 new organic fertilizers, namely ANIMA and ORGANICONCO. ANIMA is derived from salmon and is made in Norway. ORGANICONCO is derived from chicken and is made in France. Both these products are expected to strengthen Baconcos position in the organic fertilizers market.

The South East Asia Organic Fertilizer market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the South East Asia Organic Fertilizer market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

