Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown Device Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2023 to 2031

The global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market is witnessing an upward growth trajectory and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The growth of this market is driven by several factors, including increasing investment in renewables, rising demand for solar panels, and growing sales of electric vehicles. Additionally, the rise in infrastructure and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are likely to further propel the growth of the market. The market research firm, Report Ocean, has conducted a study on the global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market and provided a comprehensive analysis of the business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations of the market. The report suggests that the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the need for efficient energy management.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR350

Industrial Segment Dominates the Global Photovoltaic rapid shutdown device Market

Based on the end-user, the global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market is segmented into the residential, commercial, and industrial segments. In 2021, the industrial segment dominated the market and held the largest share owing to the large share of solar installations in the residential segment. According to the the Solar Foundation (SEIA), the utility segment accounted for 60,079.6 MW (MegaWatts) solar installation in 2020, compared to the 19,123.6 MW of residential segment. Additionally, the growing investment in industrial solar power plants is also supporting the large share of the industrial segment in the global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 affected all the industries around the world and had a severe effect on the photovoltaic rapid shutdown device industry as well. The global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market registered growth as solar installation reached 138.2 GW in 2020, an increase of 18% from 2019 levels. The market, however, was affected severely by the supply chain issues, cash-flow constraints, low availability of labor, and rapid growth of the COVID-19 cases. The market recovered as borders and markets reopened; however, the growth of the market was adversely affected by the semiconductor shortage in 2021, around the world. The market is expected to register swift growth in the coming years owing to the growing investment in the solar energy sector.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR350

Global Photovoltaic rapid shutdown device Market: Regional insights

Based on region, the global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific dominated the market and held the largest market share as the Asia-Pacific has the highest installed capacity for photovoltaic solar energy. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Asia-Pacific region has 406,283 MW installed capacity for photovoltaic solar energy. Moreover, the growing investment in solar energy is expected to support the growth of the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

The global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market is a fragmented market with a number of major players operating in the market. The new companies are battling with established players to gain a significant share in the market. Collaboration, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and launch of new projects are some of the strategies adopted by the players operating in the global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market to gain an advantage over their competitors.

The Leading Players in the Global Photovoltaic rapid shutdown device Market are ABB, APsystems, and Tigo Energy. Other players operating in the market include SMA Solar Technology AG, Midnite Solar, Zerun, Fronius, Ginlong, Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co. Ltd., Enteligent, Delta Electronics, Inc., Northern Electric Power Technology Inc., Fimer Spa, TSUNESS Co., Ltd., Trina Solar, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Grid Type (On-Grid, Off-Grid)

By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Recent Development

In November 2021, Enteligent announced that that its new combined rapid shutdown and optimization device Enteligent NMax RSD with Optimization, has achieved certification from the SunSpec Alliance for panel-level rapid shutdown. Enteligents NMax technology is controlled by microprocessor and provides panel-level power optimization only when necessary. The Enteligent NMax M900A1 has also achieved UL 1741 and FCC Class B certifications, in addition to the SunSpec certification.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR350

In March 2021, APSmart announced a new Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) certification to the UL 1741 standard with several new inverters from Growatt. CSA tested six unique Growatt inverter models between the ranges of 3MW to 6MW and are now certified for use with APsmarts Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown Equipment (PVRSE). Growatts new single-phase hybrid inverter, ideal for both new and retrofit solar, is also among the 6 inverters tested by CSA.

Dont Miss the Business Opportunity of the Global Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown Device Market. Consult Our Analyst, Gain Crucial Insights And Facilitate Your Business Growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market size & forecast. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of global photovoltaic rapid shutdown device market and industry insights which help decision-makers to make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges and competitive dynamics of the market.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR350

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com