Eyelid Surgery Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Global Eyelid Surgery Market to reach USD 5.48 billion by 2027. Global Eyelid Surgery Market is valued approximately at USD 3.69 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Eyelid Surgery is performed to remove excess fat and skin present in the eyes to improve the skin elasticity, eyelids and appearance. The global Eyelid Surgery market is being driven by growing consciousness for the attractive visual appearance which includes removing wrinkles by improving skin elasticity and reducing puffiness of the eyes through surgery. The other driving factor for the market growth is the increase inf aged population, as the people get older, they tend to have more loose and sagging skin in the eyelids.

For instance, according to the United Nations, the above age 60 global population increased more than twice from 1980 to 962 million in 2017, and is expected reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. Furthermore, the growing demand for non-invasive surgeries, continuous technological advancement and rise in the demand for cosmetics surgeries will provide new opportunities for the global Eyelid Surgery industry. However, rise in complications related to surgeries and risk associated with the scarring, swelling and bruises may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are segmented on the basis of regional analysis of the global Eyelid Surgery Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to availability of advanced facilities and increase in geriatric population in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the rising social media influence, awareness regarding physical appearance and rising demand for surgeries in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stanford Health Care

USA Plastic Surgery

London Bridge Plastic Surgery

Montenegro Clinic of Plastic Surgery

Shoyukai

American Society of Plastic Surgeons

E. Gaylon McCollough

Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd.

Peninsula Laser Eye Medical Group

SIH Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Procedure Type:

Upper Eyelid Surgery

Lower Eyelid Surgery

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics & Surgery Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

