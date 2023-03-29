Food Minerals Market Forecast to Experience Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Food Minerals Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Food Minerals Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030. Global Food Minerals Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Minerals are essential for the development and growth of human body, but they are not biologically synthesized, which is why they are consumed from the different types of food. The global Food Minerals market is being driven by the rising fatalities due to nutritional deficiency. For instance, according to a WHO factsheet of 2020, nutritional deficiencies such as vitamin A, iron, or iodine caused approximately 45% of fatalities among children under the age of five globally. The other driving factor for the market growth is the increase in favorable government regulations or initiatives to promote the consumption of nutrient rich diet. Furthermore, the growing adoption of natural food-based mineral in pharmaceutical industries and rise in allergies & weak immune systems will provide new opportunities for the global Food Minerals industry. However, high cost of products and rising consumption of unhealthy junk food may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis is segmented on the basis of the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World of the global Food Minerals Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to rising incidences of obesity and presence of large established manufacturers have stimulated product demand in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the shifting consumer inclination for healthy food habits and rising incidences of diseases in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sigma Minerals Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Dangote Industries Limited

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Omya AG

CalciTech Europe Limited

Waitaki Bio

ABF Ingredients

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Zinc

Magnesium

Calcium

Others

By Source:

Marine

Fruits

Vegetables

Others

By Application:

Nutraceutical Industries

Pharmaceutical industries

Food & Beverage Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

