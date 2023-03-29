COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Massive Growth Expected for Market During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market to reach USD 8.35 Billion by 2027. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market is valued approximately at USD 5.3 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

COVID-19 Antigen Tests have been gaining popularity as they are patient-friendly, easy to use, and have short test-to result timeline. The global COVID-19 Antigen Test market is being driven by the emergence of new deadly COVID-19 variants worldwide. For instance, according to the UK Health Ministry, in July 2021, ‘Lambda’, new COVID-19 strain has been detected in more than 30 countries. The other driving factor for the market growth is the increasing introduction of new antigen test kits by the private companies.

For instance, in May 2021, MyLab Discovery Solutions, Indian company launched CoviSelf, the India’s first self-use Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit available in the pharmacies across India. Furthermore, the growing concern among the people related to spread and influence of emerging variants, increasing cost of Covid-19 tests in the hospitals along with delay in results, possibility of catching infection in the long standing queue in the hospitals and increasing number of companies entering in the market will provide new opportunities for the global COVID-19 Antigen Test industry. However, unstable regulatory procedures for the approval may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market is segmented on the basis of regional analysis considering the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing infection among the large population, emergence of new startups and favorable government regulations.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott

SD Biosensor Inc.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd

GenBody Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Access Bio., Inc.

ADS biotech Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Platforms

Reagents & Kits

Services

By End-Use:

Clinics & Hospitals

Home Care

Diagnostic Labs

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

