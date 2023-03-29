Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market to Witness Explosive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market is valued approximately at USD $$ Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The use of aluminium is used to enhance tensile strength and stiffness of wheels which reduces the cost of vehicle. The global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheel market is being driven by the collaboration of automotive companies and wheel manufacturers. For instance: in March 2021, Volkswagen of America collaborated with BBS to launch new Enthusiast Fleet Concept Jetta GLI by adopting BBS CH-R 20-inch wheels. The other driving factor for the market is the expanding automotive industry. For instance, According to OICA, Africa produced 776,967 passenger cars in 2018, which rose to 787,287 in 2019, representing a 1.3 percent growth.

Also, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), China is the world’s largest automotive market, with the Chinese government expecting 35 million vehicles to be produced by 2025. Likewise, according to OICA, the number of light commercial vehicles produced in Canada rose by 6.2 percent from 1,348,932 in 2018 to 1,431,904 in 2019 Furthermore, the continuous product innovation, high investments by the private companies and favorable government initiatives to promote automotive industry will provide new opportunities for the global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry. However, high cost related to the research & development may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market is analyzed geographically based on key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to presence of large established companies, high investments by the companies and increasing demand for luxurious vehicles in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Zhejiang Jinfei

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Casting

Forging

Others

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

