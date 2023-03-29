Thermal Barrier Coatings Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market to reach USD 26.99 billion by 2027. Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 17.14 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Thermal Barrier Coatings are extensively used in various end uses such as electronics, aerospace and others for protecting metallic components. The global Thermal Barrier Coatings market is being driven by the expanding automobile industry around the world. The major driving factor for the market growth is the increase in semiconductor sales due to its favourable properties. For instance: the global sales of semiconductors have increased rapidly from USD 35.34 Billion in January 2020 to USD 40.01 Billion in January 2021. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements, increasing end-use industries, will provide new opportunities for the global Thermal Barrier Coatings industry. However, unstable raw material prices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market is analyzed on the basis of major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing demand for epoxy resin in the paints & coatings industry, increasing automobile vehicles growth and industrial and economic growth have stimulated product demand in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

The Welding Institute (TWI) Ltd.

H.C. Starck, Inc

ASB Industries Inc

A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

Flame Spray Coating Co.

Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Integrated Global Services

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Metal

Ceramic

Intermetallic

Others

By Technology:

Electron-beam Physical Vapor Deposition

High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF)

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Air Plasma

Others

By Combination:

Ceramic Yttria-Stabilized Zirconia (YSZ)

Aluminum Oxide (Al2O3)

MCrAiY

Mullite-based

Others

By Application:

Stationary Power Plants

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

