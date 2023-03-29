Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market: Massive Growth Expected During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market to reach USD $$ Billion by 2030.Global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market is valued approximately at USD $$ Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle market is being driven by expanding electric vehicles market around the world. For instance, according to the Statista, the market share of electric cars (EV) in 2020 has been largest in China with the share of 5.75%, second comes South Korea and then New Zealand with the share of 2.85% and 2.77% respectively. Another major driving factor for the market is the favorable government initiatives to promote adoption of New Energy Vehicles.

For instance: in 2019, the Government of India approved FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) scheme for developing positive ecosystem for the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country. Furthermore, the growing investments by the companies, contribution towards sustainable manufacturing and technology upgradations to innovate new products will provide new opportunities for the global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle industry. For instance, Toyota claimed to include solid-state battery as the part of their EV lineup by 2025. However, high prices of electric vehicles and lack of standardized and uniform regulations may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are segmented for the regional analysis of the global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to expanding automotive industry, favorable government initiatives, presence of large established manufacturers of electric vehicles and technological advancements in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson Electric

Bosch

Philips

MANN+HUMMEL

Gaubb Group

Sanhua Group

Freudenberg Group

Nidec

Fujikoki

Universe Filter

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Brushless Motors

High Voltage PTC Heaters

Electronic Expansion Valve (EXV)

Others

By Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

