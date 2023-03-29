Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Set to Witness Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Individual Quick Freezing Market to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2027. Global Individual Quick Freezing Market is valued approximately at USD 18.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/individual-quick-freezing-iqf-market/QI037

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) is a food processing technology which refers to the rapid freezing of individual pieces of food rather than bulk or block freezing. The perforated bedplate, which replaces the belts traditionally used in individual quick freezers (IQFs), is a new invention in terms of beds used for IQFs. Product transportation is based on a proprietary technique that uses static friction between the product to be frozen and the bedplate to move an asymmetric bedplate in the direction of transportation. The market growth is driven by rise convenience food products sales and growth in consumer demand for perishable foods. For instance, From 2008 to 2020, the annual revenue of Germany’s convenience food manufacturing sector. The German convenience food manufacturing sector produced revenues to about USD 4.83 billion in 2020, up from USD 4.61 billion the previous year. However, environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

During the forecast period, the North American region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the individual quick freezing market. This is primarily owing to the presence of a significant number of IQF equipment manufacturers in the region, as well as a rise in consumer demand for frozen food products.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rosemary and Thyme Limited

SunOpta Inc.

Dole Packaged Foods LLC

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

Venus Processing and Packaging Limited

Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.

Cal Pacific Specialty Foods

Milne Fruit Pty Ltd.

Brecon Foods

Frutex Australia

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/individual-quick-freezing-iqf-market/QI037

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fruits & vegetables

Seafood

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Convenience food

By Technology:

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

By Processing stages:

Pre-processing

Freezing

Packaging

By Equipment type:

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/individual-quick-freezing-iqf-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us: