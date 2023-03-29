QPCR Reagents Market Massive Growth Predicted for Market During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global QPCR Reagents Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global QPCR Reagents Market to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027. Global QPCR Reagents Market is valued approximately at USD 1.89 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The polymerase chain reaction is used to synchronize the amplification and quantification of nucleic acids. In comparison to the conventional polymerase chain reaction, which screens at the conclusion of the procedure, it screens the magnification of a specific DNA fragment. The rising prevalence of infectious and genetic illnesses has increased the demand for diagnostic tests that can assist people in taking preventative measures. The demand for fpr genetic testing has increased as the senior population is increasing. In the last ten years, a slew of genome projects has been launched.

For instance, the incidence of cancer in the United States is 439.2 per 100,000 people per year, according to a 2018 report by the National Cancer Institute. Infectious illness prevalence is also high in the United States and Mexico. Furthermore, according to Cancer Research UK, the number of people diagnosed with cancer is anticipated to rise in the future. According to the research, if current trends in major cancer incidence and population growth continue, there would be 27.5 million new cancer cases globally each year by 2040. This represents a 61.7 percent increase over 2018 (17 million). However, technical limitations associated with qPCR may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to have the largest share of the qPCR reagents market. The growth of the North American market is being driven by factors such as high penetration of qPCR technologies among key end users, increasing public and private funding to expand the application base of qPCR, ongoing product advancements in the field of qPCR reagents, and continuous reductions in the average cost of genome sequencing.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Promega Corporation

Affymetrix, Inc.

Quanta Biosciences, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Detection Method:

Dye-based Reagents

Probe & Primer-based Reagents

By Packaging Method:

qPCR Core Kits

qPCR Mastermixes

By End user:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Forensic Laboratories

By Application:

Diagnostic

Research

Forensic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

