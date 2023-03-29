Cambodian Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team Heads to Thailand for Transformative Training

Trip Sponsored by Prince Foundation and Cambodia Airways to Support Cambodian Female Para-Athletes

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 29 March 2023 - The Cambodian Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team will be embarking on a journey to Thailand for an immersive and intensive 9-day training program from March 28th to April 5th. Supported by Prince Foundation and Cambodia Airways, the team of 16 members is traveling to the Asia Oceania Zone (AOZ) Women's Development Camp in Suphan Buri, Thailand in preparation for the upcoming 12th ASEAN Para Games.The program is organized by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation, with support from the Agitos Foundation and the World Wheelchair Express Foundation. Participating nations include Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand, with players building their skillsets and tournament experience through intensive training and match simulations.Senior Minister Ly Thuch, President of the Cambodia Wheelchair Basketball Federation, expressed his gratitude to Cambodia Airways and Prince Foundation. "We are incredibly thankful for the unwavering support that has enabled the team to reach their full potential. Our female athletes, who have already won gold in the 2022 ASEAN Para Games, look forward to participating in the AOZ Women's Development Camp program and further honing our skills on the international stage," he commented.Gabriel Tan, head of Prince Foundation, expressed his support for the team and wished them well on their journey. "At Prince Foundation, we are dedicated to empowering people with disabilities and promoting inclusion through sports. As Cambodia prepares for the 12th ASEAN Para Games and 32nd SEA Games, we are honored to support the Cambodian women's wheelchair basketball team in their quest for excellence," he said.The Cambodian Wheelchair Basketball Federation, led by H.R.H. Princess Sisowath Kanthireth (Honorary President) and Senior Minister Ly Thuch (President), is an organization dedicated to promoting wheelchair basketball and providing opportunities for athletes with disabilities. Together with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Prince Foundation, the team is preparing for the 2023 ASEAN Para Games, which will take place in Cambodia this year.Prince Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group. Founded by its Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Prince Foundation has been a keen supporter of sports development in Cambodia. In addition to their support for the Cambodia Wheelchair Basketball Federation (CWBF), the Foundation further sponsors the coach of the national volleyball team and facilitates friendly exhibition matches between Cambodia and other countries. Prince Foundation will continue to promote sports development as a force for positive impact in Cambodia Hashtag: #PrinceFoundation

