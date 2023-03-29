CICC hosts the China-Japan Finance and Economic Forum in Tokyo

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 March 2023 - China International Capital Corporation ("CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK"), successfully held the China-Japan Finance and Economic Forum in Tokyo on 24th March, 2023. Hundreds of investors across financial areas have attended the forum.



In the opening speech, Dr CHU Gang, Chief Operating Officer of CICC, presented the business strength of CICC and highlighted the influence of China-Japan cooperation in the capital market. "Japan is not only the third largest economy, but also the second largest developed economy, with numerous leading Japanese institutions and companies operating worldwide. Both China and Japan have large capital markets full of dynamic financial players, and the role of CICC Japan is to bridge the two markets and support institutions and corporates to identify opportunities for mutual benefits and facilitate transactions on behalf of our clients."



In another speech, Mr Eiji TANAKA, CEO of CICC Japan, said that Japanese investors expect to have an increased understanding of the Chinese market. And he believes the Company can assist clients in building a greater perception and well managing the assets with CICC's strong business expertise and broad networks. At the forum, external experts and CICC representatives shared profound observations and insightful views on the economy, markets and various financial trends. These bring value to institutional and retail participants' investment portfolios and business strategies.



The forum focused on the key issues and opportunities that China, Japan, and Asia facing, covering areas such as macroeconomics, investment strategies, industry trends, and business dynamics, engaging with more than 30 speakers from China and Japan's policy, business, and academic fields through in-depth presentations and discussions on regional and global economic policies, industry and financial market trends.



The topics covered "Outlook for China-Japan Economic and Finance Co-operation", "Outlook for China-Japan Economic and Finance Co-operation", "2023 Post-COVID Asian Economic Outlook", "Implications from NPC & CPPCC 2023", "Aging Population and Financial Planning", "Global Supply Chain Restructuring and its Implication to Asia", "China's New Economy and the Future", "Carbon Neutrality". At the FICC parallel forum, analysts from CICC delivered keynote speeches on China Bond Market Outlook 2023 and Investment Strategy and RMB FX Outlook 2023. Meanwhile, top-notch specialists from both home and abroad participated in panel discussions to share and exchange views centering on topics such as ESG Investment Opportunities in Asia and Cross-border Securities Investment Outlook. CICC and industry experts created a unique opportunity for all the attendees to have face-to-face communications.



At the forum, CICC Fixed Income, Commodities and Currency Department (FICC) officially launched its FICC APP in Japan's iOS App store to serve Japanese users. As an online portal of market insights and in-depth research views, CICC FICC APP now has over 20,000 registered users worldwide.



The forum also aimed to expand CICC's business influence in Japan and support the Company in seizing the accelerating cross-border capital flow between China and Japan. By growing its business activities in Japan, CICC will continue strengthening its dialogues with regional public sectors, enterprises, financial institutions and research institutions, promoting international capital market cooperation, and facilitating cross-border capital flows.



Hashtag: #CICC #ChinaInternationalCapitalCorporation



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC):

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK), as the first joint-venture investment bank in China, provides comprehensive one-stop investment banking services for domestic and overseas companies, institutions and individuals. Since its inception in 1995, CICC has adhered to the core values of "by the people and for the nation, professionalism and diligence, innovation and entrepreneurship, client first, and integrity", and is committed to making itself a first-class international investment bank based in China and a critical player in the future financial system. CICC is qualified for both domestic and overseas securities business operations, having set up a broad range of international business network. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has set up a number of branch companies and subsidiaries in the Chinese Mainland, owned more than 200 securities branches in 30 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China, and established offices in a series of international financial hubs including Hong Kong SAR, New York, London, Singapore, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Tokyo etc., which enables CICC to provide one-stop domestic, overseas, and cross-border financial services. CICC has a comprehensive and balanced business structure including investment banking, equities, FICC, asset management, private equity investment, wealth management and research.



