Taiwan's Jay Chou has No.1 album in world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on Tuesday (March 28) announced that Taiwanese crooner Jay Chou's (周杰倫) had the best-selling album in the world for 2022, making him the first Mandopop artist in history to achieve the apex of global record sales.

That day, IFPI stated that Chou's album "Greatest Work of Art" took first place on its Global Album Sales Chart. He bested K-pop super band BTS album "Proof," which took second, and perennial favorite Taylor Swift's "Midnights," which finished in third place. Spots four through 10 were taken by K-pop groups.

Chou's 15th album is not only the first Mandopop record to enter the top 10, but he also became the first Mandopop singer to have an album come in first place. His latest work was released after a six-year hiatus and "reflects my current thoughts and feelings," Chou told Spotify's For the Record in February.

For this album, Chou sought collaborations with artists from other countries to bring more of a global appeal to Mandopop. This is exemplified by the music video for the song "Cold Hearted," which featured the American hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez.

His agency JVR Music stated on Tuesday, that the IFPI 2022 Global Album Sales Chart was based on the combined global sales of physical albums and digital albums in 2022. Chou's chart-topping album was released in July of last year.

In a post uploaded to the JVR Music Facebook page that day, Chou acknowledged the accomplishment and expressed his appreciation to his fans, “This is a historical moment for Mandopop. This is beyond my imagination. Thank you all. This proves that music may come in different languages, but art transcends language.”