Imported eggs hit shelves in Taiwan supermarkets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two major supermarket chains in Taiwan, PX Mart and Carrefour, began selling imported eggs on Wednesday (March 29).

Taiwan continues to be plagued by a shortage of eggs with the wholesale price of eggs rising to NT$55 (US$1.80) per Taiwanese catty (600 grams), while the farm gate price has climbed to NT$45.5. Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on March 20 said the country will import seven million eggs by the end of this month and on March 22 said 60 million eggs would be imported in April and May.

PX Mart and Carrefour on Tuesday (March 28) announced that starting on Wednesday, they will start selling imported eggs at prices ranging between NT$68 and NT$89 for a 10-egg carton. PX Mart said imported eggs will cost NT$68 per 10-egg carton in New Taipei and Taipei, with a limit of two cartons per person.

Carrefour will also offer 10-egg cartons of imported eggs for NT$68 at its stores across Taiwan. It also said there would be a limit of two cartons per customer.

In addition, Carrefour said that its branches north of Changhua City on Wednesday will start selling imported eggs from Australia, including 12-egg cartons weighing 600 grams for NT$79 and 12-egg cartons weighing 700 grams for NT$89. On Thursday (March 30), Carrefour will begin selling imported Australian eggs in its stores at branches south of Changhua City.