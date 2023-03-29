Predators snap Bruins' winning streak at 7

BOSTON (AP) — Juuse Saros stopped 35 shots, Cody Glass scored late in the second period and the Nashville Predators beat NHL-best Boston 2-1 on Tuesday night, halting the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak.

Chasing the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot, the Predators won for just the third time in eight games. Former Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon added an empty-netter late in the third.

Boston’s David Pastrnak scored his 52nd with less than a second left in the game.

Linus Ullmark made 21 saves for Boston, which suffered only its fourth regulation loss at home (30-4-3).

The Predators and Bruins wore helmet stickers and held a moment of silence to show support for The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, after a shooting there Monday claimed the lives of three 9-year-old students and three adult staffers.

LIGHTNING 4, HURRICANES 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist and Tampa Bay snapped a four-game losing streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, including 12 in the third period, for his third shutout of the season.

Steven Stamkos added a goal and an assist as the Lightning wrapped up a four-game road stretch with a much-needed result to stay in good position to reach the playoffs. Alex Killorn scored an empty-net goal with 4:21 remaining.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves as the Hurricanes lost for the third time in four games (1-2-1). Carolina was blanked for the third time in a 10-game stretch.

FLAMES 2, KINGS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves to backstop Calgary to a critical victory over the red-hot Los Angeles Kings.

Andrew Mangiapane and Walker Duehr scored for Calgary, which won its second consecutive game and improves to 7-3-2 in their last dozen outings. The Flames moved within two points of the Winnipeg Jets, who occupy the final wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

Sean Durzi had the lone goal for Los Angeles, which had scored 19 goals in its previous three games. The Kings have been the NHL’s hottest team, entering the night on a franchise-record 12-game point streak (10-0-2). Los Angeles is two points behind first-place Vegas and one up on Edmonton in the Pacific Division.

OILERS 7, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied a career high with five points, and Edmonton’s top-ranked power play scored three goals as the Oilers beat Vegas to tighten the Pacific Division race.

The Oilers, who extended their point streak to eight games, have 95 points and are three behind first-place Vegas. Los Angeles remains in second place with 96 points.

Edmonton cooled off a Golden Knights team that had won four games in a row and eight of nine. The Oilers also prevented Vegas from clinching a playoff spot.

Nugent-Hopkins helped make sure of it with a goal and four assists. His only other five-point game occurred Nov. 19, 2011, when he had five assists against Chicago.

He was one of three Oilers with multiple points. Connor McDavid had three assists and Leon Draisaitl a goal and an assist. McDavid leads the NHL with 143 points and 83 assists.

The Oilers also got goals from Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Brett Kulak. Edmonton’s power play went 3 for 3 in just 2:55 of total time, and Stuart Skinner made 19 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals for the Knights, and William Karlsson and Michael Amadio each scored once.

RANGERS 6, BLUE JACKETS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Filip Chytil, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane scored early and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves as the New York Rangers beat the hapless Columbus Blue Jackets.

Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck also had goals for the Rangers, who clinched a playoff berth on their day off Monday and then won for the seventh time in eight games. They are 9-1-1 in their last 11 and moved two points behind second-place New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division. They play the Devils on Thursday in Newark.

Rookie forward Kirill Marchenko put the Blue Jackets on the board at 11:45 of the first with his 20th goal before Johnny Gaudreau narrowed the deficit to 3-2 at 19:31 with his 19th goal.

Columbus has the fewest points in the Eastern Conference, while dealing with a rash of injuries to key players.

STARS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Seguin, Colin Miller, Joe Pavelski and Luke Glendening scored as Dallas topped the skidding Chicago Blackhawks.

Dallas climbed into a second-place tie with idle Colorado in the tight Central Division, one point behind first-place Minnesota.

Jake Oettinger lost a bid for his fifth shutout when Tyler Johnson popped in a loose rebound at 10:33 of the third period. Oettinger made 17 saves.

Alex Stalock stopped 26 of 30 shots before being assessed a game misconduct penalty with 3:37 left. Petr Mrazek replaced him.

RED WINGS 7, PENGUINS 4

DETROIT (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick in the third period and Detroit overcame the ejection of coach Derek Lalonde to beat Pittsburgh.

Lalonde was assessed a game misconduct during the second period. He profanely argued after unsuccessfully challenging Pittsburgh’s third goal on a claim of goalie interference.

Detroit squandered an early three-goal lead and won for just the fourth time in 16 games.

Jonatan Berggren, Andrew Copp, Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic, playing in his 100th game, made 35 saves.

Jason Zucker, Jake Guentzel, Jeff Carter and Josh Archibald scored for Pittsburgh, which holds the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and Casey DeSmith stopped 18 shots.

SHARKS 3, JETS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — James Reimer earned his third shutout of the season as San Jose blanked Winnipeg to halt a nine-game losing streak.

Reimer stopped 41 shots, including a diving paddle save in the second period. Noah Gregor, Kevin Labanc and Martin Kaut scored for the Sharks, who had dropped 14 of 15.

The only victory in that stretch also came against the Jets, a 3-2 win at Winnipeg in overtime March 6.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets, who went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Winnipeg holds the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference by two points over Calgary and three over Nashville, which has two games in hand.

BLUES 6, CANUCKS 5, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored two goals, including the game-winner 28 seconds into overtime, and the Blues improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven.

Pavel Buchnevich, Alexey Toropchenko, Justin Faulk and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes scored two goals apiece, and Brock Boeser added a goal and two assists for the Canucks.

Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots for St. Louis, which improved to 4-0-2 against the Canucks. Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko fell to 2-2-1 lifetime against the Blues with 25 saves.

FLYERS 3, CANADIENS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Morgan Frost scored his second goal of the game with 2:15 left in the third period and Philadelphia wrapped a seven-game homestand at 5-1-1.

Frost gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the second period with a goal just as the power play expired and he clinched their fourth straight win off a 2-on-1 effort for his 16th goal of the season and a 2-1 lead. Owen Tippett added an empty-netter. Felix Sandstrom had 27 saves for the Flyers in place of injured goalie Carter Hart.

Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Cayden Primeau stopped 24 shots for Montreal in his first start of the season. The 23-year-old goalie is the son of former Flyers star Keith Primeau.

