Resumption of the Takamatsu (Kagawa prefecture in Shikoku, Japan) - Hong Kong route (scheduled flights)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 March 2023 - Tourism Shikoku is pleased to announce that regular, bi-directional flights on the Takamatsu-（Kagawa prefecture in Shikoku）Hong Kong route will resume starting on Sunday, April 16th. It is said that flights will operate three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays) from April 16th until October 26th.



For more detailed information, please visit https://www.hkexpress.com/zh-hk/see/destination-guides/takamatsu/.



The decision has been made to resume the third regular flight route among the four international routes at Takamatsu Airport, following the resumption of the Seoul route on November 23rd and the scheduled resumption of the Taipei route on January 19th.



Detailed schedules, including flight names and arrival/departure times at Takamatsu Airport, will be determined, and announced in due course.



*Please note that the above plans are subject to government approval.





<Tourism in Shikoku>



Shikoku consists of four prefectures: Tokushima, Kagawa, Ehime, and Kochi. Enjoying tourism in Shikoku is a new style of travel that changes one's inner self through activities in nature and experiences of different cultures.



Shikoku is situated between the Pacific Ocean and the Seto Inland Sea, with the highest peak in western Japan, Mount Ishizuchi, and the second highest peak, Mount Tsurugi, towering in the central region. It is a treasure trove of top-class natural features such as the sea, mountains, and rivers.



Moreover, various unique cultures rooted in Shikoku, such as the "Osettai" of the Shikoku Pilgrimage, are scattered throughout the region. While abundant activities utilizing nature are available, they are also compactly gathered in the area.



Adventure travel, which values the locals' lives and minimizes environmental impact, is a "new style of travel" that leads to the future. It is particularly recommended for those who seek the extraordinary, want to refresh themselves in nature, want to experience diverse cultures and cuisine, and want to take on new challenges.



By experiencing the nature, activities, diverse cultures, and cuisine of Shikoku, you will surely discover a new self that you have never seen before.



For more information, please visit：https://shikoku-tourism.com/zh_TW





