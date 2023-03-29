China cries foul over rectification of Taiwan de facto embassy name in Fiji

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China on Tuesday (March 28) condemned any bids to create "one China, one Taiwan" or "two Chinas" after Fiji allowed the name "Taiwan" to be restored at its de facto embassy in Suva.

In a Tuesday press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced it had been formally notified by Fiji's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 24 that effective March 15, the name of Taiwan's representative office could be restored to the "Trade Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan) of the Republic of Fiji." In addition, the ministry said diplomatic privileges under Fiji's Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities Act 1971 would also be restored to the mission.

During a Tuesday press conference, a member of the media asked China Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mao Ning (毛寧) if the ministry had any comments on the name restoration. Mao said there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is an "inalienable part of China's territory."

Mao said the government in Beijing was the "sole legal government" representing the entirety of China. She alleged that this is the "prevailing consensus" in the global community and a "universally recognized norm" that governs international relations.

She said Beijing opposes "any attempt to create 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan.'" The spokesperson closed by warning that any such attempt "will not succeed."

Under pressure from China, the former government of Fiji unilaterally changed the name of Taiwan's representative office in Suva to the "Taipei Trade Office in Fiji" in 2018. After years of continuous efforts by Taiwan's government and office staff, coupled with the change in the ruling political parties in Fiji, the previous name has been restored, said MOFA.

The People's Alliance Party, the National Federation party, and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) have formed a coalition government with Sitiveni Rabuka from the People's Alliance serving as prime minister. The new government affirmed that since Taiwan established a representative office in Fiji in 1971, it has made substantial contributions to close exchanges and cooperation in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, medical care, education, and personnel training, which have all benefited the people of Fiji.

After a discussion over the matter was held by a cabinet meeting, the Rabuka government decided to the revoke the decision made by the previous administration under former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and restore the name of the representative office and its diplomatic privileges.

MOFA expressed gratitude to the new government in Suva for the changes and emphasized that Fiji is "an important like-minded partner of Taiwan for cooperation in the Pacific region." The ministry pledged that the two countries will continue to "maintain exchanges on the basis of existing cooperation, deepen friendly relations between Taiwan and Fiji, and jointly maintain democratic development, peace, stability, and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."