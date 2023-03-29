Vetter Performs Extraordinarily with Six Wins in the 12th Annual CDMO Leadership Awards

CDMO honored as winner in all six core award categories

Vetter celebrates its second consecutive year earning this award in six categories with three additional honors in the CDMO Leadership Awards

The results reflect the continuous effort taken every day to meet the high expectations and requirements of its customers

Gaining champion status for quality, expertise, and compatibility, reaffirms the performance and the level of service the CDMO is offering

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 29 March 2023 - Vetter , a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), earned the esteemed 2023 CDMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories –. In addition, the company was awarded Champion Status forandboth recognitions for the second year in a rowIn its 12year, now dubbed the CMO Leadership Awards (formally, CMO Leadership Awards) and thus including the important clinical development support companies such as Vetter are offering, these prestigious honors were presented byand supported byThe choice to rename the award aligns with the fact that successful commercial market supply is often already founded in the early development phases of a drug candidate.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Winning the CDMO Leadership Awards 2023 in all six categories along with Champion status in three for the second consecutive year – establishing credibility and continuity as a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry.



© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: The Vetter team is proud to accept the CDMO Leadership Awards. Those pictured include Guy Doxie, Director Key Account Management, Lars Hahn, Vice President Global Key Account Management, Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President Development Service, Carsten Press, Senior Vice President Global Sales Organization / Supply Chain Management, Michele Cavalheiro, Key Account Manager and Troy Carpenter, Vice President Key Account Management Executive Expert.



"Our organizational-wide mission is to provide patients around the world with high quality medications," shared Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. "We support our customers on their challenging path from early clinical development of their injectable drug candidates through regulatory approvals, to commercial production and long-term market supply. Receiving recognition as a leader in expertise, quality, reliability and service, to name a few, attests to the fact that we are meeting our common goals as a company very well.""Above all, this prestigious honor indicates that every one of our 6,000 employees brings a mindset driven by service and dedication to work each day – through that, we share a common understanding of unprecedented and robust internal processes," explained Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto. "This award is based on customer feedback which proves to us that our processes are working well."The CDMO Leadership Awards program offers a unique representation of the service provided to customers, as they are chosen according to customer evaluations of service providers, they have worked with in the past 18 months."Congratulations to the 2023 CDMO Leadership Award winners. You served our industry – and patients around the world – through some turbulent and unsettled times and rose above all others in meeting supply-chain and innovation challenges, and effectively advancing new platforms, technologies, and products. An award in any category – capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability, and service – is one you and all your customers should be proud of," says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.Hashtag: #Vetter

About the CDMO Leadership Awards

The CDMO Leadership Awards is an annual event now in its 12th year. In determining the award recipients, Life Science Leader teams up with (ISR) which conducted the research. For the 2023 award, more than 72 contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Participants were recruited from pharma and biotech companies of all sizes and screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing partners. Respondents only evaluate those companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. Through this level of qualification, survey responses are based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data. www.cmoleadershipawards.com/





About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing 6,000 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com



