Taiwan president departs for trip to Americas, McCarthy meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will depart for her trip to the U.S. and Central America on Wednesday (March 29), which will include a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tsai will start on her "Democratic Partnership for Common Prosperity Journey," which will last 10 days and nine nights. She will first have a stopover in New York City, then visit diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize, and have a layover in Los Angeles before returning to Taiwan on April 7.

According to the itinerary listed by the Office of the President, Tsai will depart at noon on March 29 and arrive in New York at 3 a.m. Taiwan time on March 30. She is expected to stay in New York City for two nights.

The Financial Times cited sources saying Tsai will speak at an event on March 30 hosted by the Washington-based Hudson Institute. The think tank will also present her with a “global leadership award.”

Tsai will fly on to Guatemala in the early hours of April 1 Taiwan time. She will meet with overseas compatriots, technical staff, and draftees.

She will then attend a welcome ceremony that includes military honors, before the two heads of state will deliver remarks and address the media. Tsai will oversee the foreign ministers of the two countries signing a Taiwan-Guatemala cooperation agreement.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei also will present Tsai with an award and welcome her with a state banquet. On the second day of her visit to Guatemala, Tsai will visit Tikal National Park.

After attending the inauguration of the Chimaltenango Regional Hospital on the third day, Tsai will depart from Guatemala and begin her visit to Belize. Tsai is expected to arrive in Belize on April 3 Taiwan time and be greeted with military honors.

In the evening, she will also witness the signing of a bilateral technical cooperation framework agreement by the foreign ministers of the two countries. On the second day, Tsai is slated to have talks with Belize Prime Minister John Briceno.

Tsai will also deliver a speech at the Belize National Assembly, the Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project implemented under a Taiwan technical mission, and attend an exhibit showing some of the successes achieved through the women's empowerment project. She will also attend a state banquet hosted by Governor-General Froyla Tzalam and another banquet hosted by Prime Minister Briceno, before also attending a reception to meet with representatives of the Taiwanese community residing in Belize.

She is expected to arrive in Los Angeles at 10:45 a.m. on April 5 Taiwan Time. In addition to meeting with McCarthy, Tsai will also deliver a speech at the Reagan Library.

Representative Mike Gallagher, chair of a new House select committee on China, said on March 23 that he will join in on McCarthy's meeting with Tsai. Tsai is expected to return to Taiwan on April 7.