Vingroup named "Best Issuer for Sustainable Finance"

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 29 March 2023 - Vingroup has just been named "The Best Issuer in Sustainable Finance in 2022". At the same time, Vingroup and subsidiary VinFast also jointly received the "Best Green Loan" award from The Asset Triple-A Country Awards. With these two prestigious awards, Vingroup has affirmed its pioneering role in sustainable investment and international finance.





The Asset Triple-A Country Awards is one of the region's leading prestigious financial awards with a history of more than 20 years, attracting the participation of major issuers and financial institutions from 18 Asian countries. The awards are held annually, with an objective and independent evaluation process by a council of leading international finance, banking and capital markets professionals.





Overcoming many candidates, Vingroup was awarded the "Best Issuer for Sustainable Finance in 2022" award, a prestigious award recognizing the commitment to sustainable finance and implementing effective activities towards the United Nations' 17 sustainable development goals.



In addition to the "Best Issuer in Sustainable Finance in 2022", Vingroup and VinFast were also honored in the category of "Best Green Loan" for a US$500 million syndicated term loan (including US$400 million for Vingroup and US$100 million for VinFast). Although this is the first syndicated green loan financing from Vietnam, Vingroup and VinFast drew strong interest from the market very quickly, allowing the borrowers to increase the total facility amount from $300 million to $500 million, marking a new milestone in the Group's international fund raising track record.



Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vingroup said: "The Asset Triple-A's award affirms Vingroup's prestige in the international capital market, as well as our long-term commitment to sustainable development in Vietnam. It also serves as a vote of confidence from international investors in the Vietnamese capital markets and particularly Vingroup and VinFast."



Recognitions awarded to Vingroup and VinFast demonstrate the partnership and trust from international financial institutions and lenders in our sustainability efforts. Most prominently, VinFast aims to become a global smart electric vehicle manufacturer to promote green private and public passenger transportation in Vietnam and our international markets.



About Vingroup

Founded in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region and currently focuses on three business pillars: Technology and Industrials, Real-estate and Services, and Social Enterprises. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.



About The Asset

The Asset, founded in 1999, is the leading Asian financial and banking magazine. Since its foundation, The Asset has provided essential news, analysis and insights addressed to a distinct community of corporate leaders and financial decision-makers. The Asset news are delivered through multi-media platforms before print and digital audiences of 130,000.



