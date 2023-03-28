Vehicle-to-Everything Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2031

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Vehicle-to-Everything Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.
The Vehicle-to-Everything Market is projected to experience a significant surge in revenue, growing from US$ 4.18 billion in 2022 to US$ 55.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate of 36.1% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Vehicle-to-Everything Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.
The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.
Leading Companies
- IBM
- Oracle
- Microsoft
- TE Connectivity
- Nokia
- Volkswagen
- Toyota Motor
- Daimler
- Ford Motor
- Cisco
- Adode
- NEC
- NTT
- Honda Motor
- BMW Group
- Stmicroelectronics
- Continental AG
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Hyundai Motor
- Other Prominent Players
The development work being done in the market sector for Vehicle-to-Everything Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.
Segmentation Overview
Following are the different segments of the Global V2X Market:
By Component Segment of the Global V2X Market is further sub-segmented into:
- Hardware
- Onboard Unit (Connectivity control unit)
- Road-side Unit
- Software Platform
- Services
By Communication Segment of the Global V2X Market is further sub-segmented into:
- Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
- Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
- Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)
- Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
- Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)
- Vehicle-to Device (V2D)
By Connectivity Segment of the Global V2X Market is further sub-segmented into:
- Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC)
- Cellular
- Hybrid
By Application Segment of the Global V2X Market is further sub-segmented into:
- Autonomous Driving (includes Platooning)
- Automated driver assistance (ADAS)
- Intelligent traffic systems
- Emergency vehicle notification
- Passenger information system
- Fleet & asset management
- Parking management system
- Line and non-line of sight
- Backing
- Others
By Vehicle Type Segment of the Global V2X Market is further sub-segmented into:
- ICE Vehicle
- Electric Vehicles
By Vehicle Application Segment of the Global V2X Market is further sub-segmented into:
- Passenger
- Commercial
- Off-highway
By Region Segment of the Global V2X Market is further sub-segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
