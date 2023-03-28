Antiemetics Market Revenue is Expected To Produce USD 5.15 Billion By 2033

The Antiemetics Market is anticipated to reach USD 5.15 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period.

This report provides valuable insights, revenue details, and other vital information about the Antiemetics Market. It also highlights the different trends, drivers, and restraints that are affecting the market and what opportunities and threats there may be. This research provides detailed and insightful information about the key players in the market. It also includes financial details, supply chain trends, and technological innovations. Future strategies and mergers are also covered. This report provides a breakdown of the market by product type, distribution channel, region, and more.

Market Insights:

An antiemetic drug prevents nausea and vomiting. These drugs are often used to treat the side effects of opioid painkillers, general anesthetics, or chemotherapy. It is used to treat symptoms such as motion sickness, dizziness, nausea, and food poisoning. It can also be used for gastroenteritis, particularly if the patient has been dehydrated. They are also helpful for pregnant women who experience morning sickness in the first phase of their pregnancy.

The key factor driving the market growth is the increasing number of gastroenteritis sufferers. Also, an increase in surgeries and healthcare expenditure due to rising disposable incomes, rising numbers of lifestyle diseases, rising health consciousness, and rising number of hospitals around the world have made it possible for people to access surgeries. These are all major factors. In the 2023-2033 forecast, the antiemetics market will be boosted by technological advances and modernization in healthcare. Research and development activities are also increasing.

The market growth will be impeded by the lack of an animal model that mimics human reactions to antiemetic therapy. This will also impact the growth of the antiemetic market over the forecast period.

The antiemetics market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and chemotherapy, as well as the growing use of antiemetics in surgeries and for treating other conditions that cause nausea and vomiting. In addition, the introduction of new and improved antiemetic drugs, including those with better efficacy and fewer side effects, is also expected to drive market growth.

Scope of the Antiemetics:

The overall Antiemetics market report, which includes revenue, market procedures, and market analysis, provides a thorough and detailed assessment of the market as well as projections for the future. The market is divided into different divisions according to product, application, as well as most important methods and designs. This helps to make the market easier to evaluate.

With an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects, the Antiemetics market study covers both global and regional markets. The report also gives a detailed overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report includes a summary of the most prominent companies, their marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in historical and current contexts.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.8 billion Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 5.15 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.30% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Key Market Players included in the Antiemetics report:

• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sanofi, Merck & Co.,

• Novartis AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Astellas Pharma, Inc.,

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Abbott, Cipla Ltd.,

• Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

• Baxter International

• IPCA Labs

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by drug class:

• 5-HT3 receptor antagonists

• Dopamine antagonists

• NK1 receptor antagonist

• Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)

• Cannabinoids

• Benzodiazepines

• Anticholinergics

• Steroids

• Others

Segmentation by application:

• Chemotherapy

• Motion sickness

• Gastroenteritis

• General anesthetics

• Opioid analgesics

• Dizziness

• Pregnancy

• Food poisoning

• Emotional stress

• Others

