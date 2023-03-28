Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Projected To Reach USD 22.84 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 18.2%

MarketResearch.biz offers a 360-degree view of the global Automotive Power Electronics Market. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of key factors, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities for business expansion in the market over the forecast period 2023-2033. This report aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of the global market, including the major stakeholders in the Automotive Power Electronics sector. This assessment provides a clear overview of the current and historical market status, as well as forecasted market size. The report also provides data on market volume, share, revenue, production, and sales.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Value at USD 4.29 Bn In 2023 and Is Projected To Reach USD 22.84 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 18.2%.

The global automotive power electronics market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, government regulations to reduce emissions, and a rise in the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are some of the key drivers of this growth. The development of new technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) is also contributing to the growth of the market. However, the high cost of power electronics and the lack of standardization in the industry are some of the factors that may hinder the market growth. Companies in the market are focusing on developing efficient and cost-effective solutions to meet the growing demand. Some of the key players in the market include Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch, and STMicroelectronics.

List of factors driving the growth of the automotive power electronics market

Increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

Stricter government regulations for emissions and fuel efficiency

Developments in battery technology and energy storage solutions

Growing demand for advanced safety and driver assistance systems

Rising adoption of advanced infotainment systems

A growing trend toward vehicle electrification and automation

Increasing use of power electronic components in electric power steering systems

Advancements in semiconductor manufacturing technology

Growing demand for high-performance electric powertrains

Adoption of wireless charging technology for electric vehicles

Top Major Players in the Automotive Power Electronics Market include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Fuji Electric Co.

Renesas Electronics

On Semiconductors

Rohm Semiconductor

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis and ranges from a macro overview of total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region, providing a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into, the Automotive Power Electronics market covering all of its essential aspects.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Microcontroller Units (MCUs)

Power ICs

Sensors

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Segmentation by Application:

Powertrain & Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety & Security

Infotainment and Telematics

By Region:

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

Major Highlights of the Report:

An all-inclusive assessment of the parent markets

Evolution of important market aspects

An industry-wide study of market segments.

Market value and volume are assessed in the past, present, and future years.

Market share evaluation

Market leaders’ tactical approaches.

Companies can use innovative strategies to strengthen their market position.

This study provides market growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks, market share, and the global Automotive Power Electronics market growth rate. The report also includes information on monetary and exchange fluctuations, import-export trade, and the global market. The SWOT analysis, compiled by industry experts, Industry Concentration Ratio, and the most recent developments for the global Automotive Power Electronics market share are covered statistically in the form of tables and figures, as well as graphs and charts, for easy comprehension.

Moreover, it helps new businesses perform a positive assessment of their business plans because it covers a range of topics market participants must be aware of to remain competitive.

Automotive Power Electronics Market Research Objective:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global market.

To classify and forecast the global Automotive Power Electronics market based on application.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global Automotive Power Electronics market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, etc., in the global market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the global market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the market.

