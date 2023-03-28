Alexa
New Taipei offers school-age children free rides on light rail during upcoming holiday

Both light rail lines have their own attractions, scenery

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/28 20:43
(New Taipei Metro Corp photo)

(New Taipei Metro Corp photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Metro Corp. (NTMC) is offering school-age children unlimited free rides on its Danhai and Ankeng light rail lines during the Tomb Sweeing Day holiday from April 1 - 5, which includes Children's Day (April 4).

The NTMC said in a press release on Tuesday (March 28) that it is free for children between six and 12 years old who are holders of Taipei City or New Taipei City digital student ID cards or children's cards to ride trains on the two light rail lines.

Children from outside Taipei and New Taipei are required to present national insurance cards or any other ID card that can prove their ages in order to get a free one-day light rail pass for each day during the holiday period at Danhai Light Rail’s Hongshulin Station, Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf Station, or Ankeng Light Rail’s Shisizhang Station.

NTMC said that both light rail lines have their own attractions and different scenery. The attractions along the Danhai Light Rail line include Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf and Shalun Beach, while the Ankeng Light Rail Line contains Erbazi Botanical Garden, Sunshine Sports Park, and Shisizhang History Park.

(New Taipei Metro Corp image)
