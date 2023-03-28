SUNeVision Celebrates Grand Opening of its Hyperscale Data Centre MEGA Gateway

Replicate success of Asia’s No. 1 connectivity hub MEGA-i and support high power-density demands

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 March 2023 -SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. ('SUNeVision', SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider in Hong Kong, celebrates an exciting milestone today with the grand opening of its hyperscale data centre MEGA Gateway located in Tsuen Wan, the seventh data centre on its portfolio. MEGA Gateway is the latest state-of-the-art addition to SUNeVision's interconnected MEGA Campus, complementing MEGA-i's world-leading position in connectivity. Featuring high power density and exceptional connectivity with robust high-performance fibre coverage, MEGA Gateway is built to support mission-critical IT workloads with its future-proof infrastructure. MEGA Gateway has achieved 65% pre-commitments from several major customers, with some customers having gained early access to the data centre facilities.

Photo (from left to right):

Elisha Tong, General Manager, Commercial of SUNeVision Robert Chan, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties and Non-Executive Director of SUNeVision Allen Fung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Non-Property Portfolio Businesses of Sun Hung Kai Properties, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of SUNeVision Raymond Tong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of SUNeVision Martin Chan, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of SUNeVision Helen Lo, General Manager, Commercial of SUNeVision

MEGA Gateway is positioned as the next connectivity hub extended from MEGA-i through a dedicated dark fibre network. This enables MEGA Gateway customers to interconnect with major cloud gateways and hundreds of global and local IT service providers in MEGA-i through SUNeVision's inter-data centre MEGA Connect. With diversified telecom lead-ins, MEGA Gateway features carrier and cloud-neutral interconnections with high-speed access, providing customers with extra resiliency and redundancy in today's highly dynamic business environment.MEGA Gateway is an en-bloc data centre purpose-built for customisation and flexibility, providing unrivalled power density, connectivity and strategic importance for hyperscalers. Certified for LEED Gold Building Design and Construction, MEGA Gateway features 200,000 square feet GFA and 20MW power capacity with on-premise and dedicated-use 132kV substation, ensuring adequate and timely power supply. The modular design with optimal floor height and high floor loading are all perfectly designed to meet today and future needs of cloud services, telco carriers, ISP and high power-density customers.Hong Kong, taking advantage of its geographical location at the heart of Asia, well-established telecom infrastructure and business-friendly environment, remains a prime location for data centre development with enduring attraction among Asia-Pacific and global regions. Strategically located in Tsuen Wan, the central hub in Kowloon and New Territories of Hong Kong, MEGA Gateway is in mid-way along different cross-border fibre paths from mainland China to data centres at MEGA Campus. MEGA Gateway is well positioned as a strategic springboard connecting customers to mainland China from the rest of the world, vice versa.Riding on Sun Hung Kai Properties' strong technical know-how and expertise, SUNeVision has completed the construction of MEGA Gateway amid pandemic headwinds. The joint team from Sun Hung Kai Properties and SUNeVision has managed the entire lifecycle from design, construction to operation. MEGA Gateway is launched as one of the first movers in new hyperscale projects in the Tsuen Wan and Kwai Chung districts with world-class facility to meet the ever-increasing connectivity demands in the region. As part of SUNeVision's ever-expanding footprints, MEGA Gateway is the critical addition to the interconnected MEGA Campus, advancing the company to the next chapter of sustainable growth.said, 'At SUNeVision, we carry the spirit of our parent company Sun Hung Kai Properties. We are committed to building superior infrastructure and providing exceptional services with a long-term view. We have developed MEGA Gateway to supplement MEGA-i and provide customers opportunities for expansion and upgrades. SUNeVision aspires to support Hong Kong to further enhance its position as a regional data hub, and this is important for Hong Kong in becoming an international innovation and technology centre in line with the National 14th Five-Year Plan.'said, 'SUNeVision shares same core values with Sun Hung Kai Properties by delivering first-class carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services, continuously improving its service quality and reinforcing good teamwork, which are fully reflected in the launch of MEGA Gateway. This single purpose-built en-bloc data centre provides the best power density, connectivity, and strategic importance for hyperscalers. The construction of MEGA Gateway has been challenging because of the pandemic but problems were resolved promptly thanks to the great team. SUNeVision's continuous expansion demonstrates our commitment to cementing Hong Kong as the technology hub in the region.'said, 'We are happy to announce the birth of our hyperscale data centre MEGA Gateway. We are witnessing a strong momentum and are proud to expand our data centre footprints in Hong Kong. Backed by Sun Hung Kai Properties, we have unique competitiveness in the Hong Kong market. As the leading data centre in Hong Kong with more than 20 years of proven track record, SUNeVision is well positioned to ride on the upcoming wave of data explosion. As the number one connectivity hub in Asia, our MEGA-i is second to none to provide unmatched connectivity solutions to our customers. MEGA Gateway is the natural extension of our MEGA-i and is a strategic springboard connecting our customers to anywhere they need to be, whether internationally or to mainland China. The new development is not only a significant milestone on our business roadmap, but also a demonstration of our firm belief in Hong Kong as a regional technology hub.'

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.



SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.



For more information, please visit SUNeVision's website, LinkedIn or WeChat.



