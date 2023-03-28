World’s Elite Leaders Deeply Love ZEGNA Triple Stitch™, and Kieran Culkin Was Announced as Its Global Ambassador

(Kieran Culkin with Triple Stitch ™)

Tim Cook chose Zegna Triple Stitch™ as a perfect match to style with traditional business attire. As you can see, the Triple Stitch™ is worn everywhere, from private jets and boardrooms to the streets of the world's most stylish cities.ZEGNA continues on its RoadtoTomorrow with the appointment of Emmy and Golden Globe - nominated actor Kieran Culkin as the ambassador for its Triple Stitch™ Luxury Leisurewear Shoe. Shot in New York City, the Succession star partners with ZEGNA in a new campaign that sees him reflect on notions of success and leadership — notions captured by the Triple Stitch™, which has been a global triumph for the Italian brand.The Triple Stitch™ responds to the needs of modern lifestyles by synergising versatility, comfort, and style — key themes behind ZEGNA's sartorial reset under the guidance of Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori. Combining practicality with a tradition of impeccable craftsmanship, the versatile Triple Stitch™ Shoes are an elite complement to sophisticated wardrobes, both casual and smart. Designed to be worn with any outfit and for any occasion, they can be credibly worn even in settings customarily reserved for traditional footwear. The style arrives in a plethora of colours and materials each season, and is celebrated for its softness, light weight and remarkably flexible sole.